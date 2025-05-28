Treat Yourself to the Best Chimney Cake at Budapest’s Beloved Sweet Spot This Summer

If you’re in Budapest and looking for the best chimney cake around, you’ve got to try Vitéz Kürtős!

Vitéz Kürtős has been baking kürtőskalács the traditional way for the longest time in the city—on a rotating spit over a charcoal grill—which gives it that unbeatable, authentic flavour. Their motto at their cozy confectionery, Édes Mackó, says it all: “original is cool.”

Tucked right next to the Budapest Zoo in City Park, Édes Mackó is the perfect place to treat yourself. Whether you’re out for a walk, exploring the park, or spending the day with family, grabbing a freshly made chimney cake is a must. The sweet smell alone will pull you in!

While they honour the traditional recipes, Vitéz Kürtős also gets creative. You’ll find a bunch of fun toppings and flavour combos—think cinnamon, walnut, cocoa, or even filled versions with creamy surprises inside. Plus, they offer gluten-free and sometimes even vegan options, so everyone can find something to love.

You’ll spot them at lots of food festivals and markets, but if you’re heading to Lake Balaton this summer, don’t miss their spot in Tihany. Same amazing chimney cakes, just with a lakeside view!

Édes Mackó 1146 Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 14-16. Vitéz Kürtős Tihany 8237 Tihany, Halász köz 9., Pisky sétány Website

