6 Ways to Soak Up Summer in Budapest

Summer is probably the most perfect season to experience Budapest like a local. It is a great time to step off the beaten path and explore the city from a less touristy perspective. Discover our handpicked suggestions!

Cruising the River with MAHART

If discovering the city from the river sounds like your kind of adventure, then Hungary’s largest passenger cruising company, MAHART Cruises has a lot in store for you. Whether you are interested in a daytime sightseeing tour in Budapest or a longer journey to nearby towns (such as Szentendre, Visegrád, or Esztergom), there are plenty of options to choose from. It is also possible to take a romantic evening cruise (dinner and wine included) showcasing the city in all its nighttime glory. The beautifully lit landmarks will take your breath away.

Website

Wine Tasting at Rosalia

Taking place at serene City Park close to some of Budapest’s most known sights (Heroes’ Square, for one), Rosalia Wine Picnic invites anyone looking for a laid-back, wine-filled experience. From 29 May to 1 June, the park transforms into a vibrant, lively festival location where the energy is bustling yet the ambiance remains relaxed. Throughout the event, numerous stalls will offer a wide selection of wines from all over the country. When it comes to the theme, rosé will steal the spotlight. Expect fun programs, delicious bites and lively entertainment.

1146 Budapest, City Park

Try Hake at Római Part

Even though it is not a local fish, hake is quite popular among Hungarians during the summer. To try the best in the city, head to beautiful Római Part, a popular riverside beach in Northern Buda. You will find several spots to enjoy this flavourful meal, which is prepared in a simple way, grilled or fried to perfection, to highlight the freshness of the fish. Don’t expect restaurants, hake spots are rather casual and https://www.budapart.hu/enchill, maybe even a little retro, recalling the atmosphere of buffets. Party Sörkert is a customer favourite, it is worth a try.

1031 Budapest, Római-part 38.

Cycling at Kopaszi Dam

Located in District XI, scenic Kopaszi Dam is a popular spot for outdoor activities if one desires to be away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre. The riverside area has well-maintained cycling paths, and the relatively flat terrain makes it accessible for cyclists of all levels. It is also a great spot for walking or having a picnic, all while enjoying nature. Even if you don’t have your own bicycle, there’s no need to worry – you can easily rent one, and nothing will stand in the way of exploring this peaceful area on two wheels.

1117 Budapest, Kopaszi-gát

Take the Children’s Railway to Normafa

Many are pleasantly surprised to discover that, amidst the vibrant energy of Budapest, there are tranquil spots like Normafa that offer a serene escape. You will fall in love with Normafa thanks to its forests, fresh air, breath-taking views and calm atmosphere. Visit the park by taking the Children’s Railway, which earned its name due to being operated by youth railway workers. The charming ride is popular for its scenic route which takes passengers from Széchenyi Hill to Hűvösvölgy, through the beautiful Buda Hills.

1121 Budapest, Hegyhát út 5.

Chinatown Terrace – Night Market

Budapest’s Chinese cultural enclave, Chinatown is a vibrant part of the capital city’s diversity. It is home to a number of Asian restaurants and stores, welcoming anyone curious about authentic culinary delights of distant lands. The popular Night Market is open until the end of August, from 5 PM to 11 PM, inviting visitors to enjoy flavourful specialties and fun programs that evoke the rich traditions and culture of Asia. Go see for yourself how the enriching Chinese influence transforms Kőbánya’s urban vibe, creating a friendly environment.

1107 Budapest, Jegenye utca 30.