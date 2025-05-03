Gastro Highlights – 7+1 Tasty Adventures in Budapest

Whether you are in the mood for a sweet sip of bubble tea, a juicy burger or a cold craft beer with a stunning view, this city has you covered.

Fast & Delicious: Black Cab Burger

Black Cab Burger stands out from Budapest’s burger scene for a number of reasons. Its flavour game is anything but ordinary. With 15 mouth-watering options on the menu (available in different sizes), guests can pick from popular classics or dive into house specialties like the juicy Cabbie burger. As a bonus, Black Cab’s crisp fries are cooked in cholesterol-free nut oil, and they serve up an unexpectedly addictive blue cheese salad too. If you haven’t been there yet, go check out this joint where every detail brings a touch of London to Budapest.

1095 Budapest, Mester utca 46. | Website

Bohemian Terrace: Púder Bárszínház

Nestled on the most bohemian terrace of Ráday utca, Púder’s versatile menu ranges from classic lángos to more refined meals like codfish steak. One can enjoy the finest local and international flavours in a unique, ruin pub-ish atmosphere or clink glasses with fairy-tale inspired signature cocktails while lounging on the sunny terrace. On weekdays from noon to 3 PM, Púder welcomes you with lunch specials, while on Tuesdays, special gin offers, and DJ sessions set the perfect vibe. Wrap up the week in style at their Aperol&Friends terrace party!

1092 Budapest, Ráday utca 8. | Website

Spring Refresher: BUBU Bubble Tea

There are plenty of ways a drink can be playful and refreshing. If there were a competition, bubble tea would be a top contender: it combines special flavours with intensive colours and bouncy pears that make every sip a surprise. If you are new to bubble tea, Bubu is a great place to begin your flavour-filled journey at. The most fun part? Bubble tea is a personalized drink: first, pick a fruity or creamy tea base, then choose your toppings (tapioca, jelly cubes or fruity boba). Last but not least, decide on how sweet you would like it to be.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi utca 6., 1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38., 1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16. | Facebook

Extraordinary Street Food: Tölcsibe

Tölcsibe is not like any other street food joint. It came up with the concept of cone-shaped street food alternatives inspired by American fast food culture. Imagine a savoury, crunchy, waffle-style cone served with a variety of fillings like vegetables, meat, cheese and a delicious sauce. Tölcsibe’s reimagined meals are defined by creative flavour combinations, fresh ingredients and a mouth-watering presentation. Discover bold new flavors—enjoy a relaxed meal at the cozy restaurant or grab Tölcsibe’s delicious bites on the go for a tasty adventure anytime, anywhere.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16. | Website

Sweet Delight: Édes Mackó

Original is cool – states Édes Mackó confectionery where honouring traditional methods contributes to the authenticity of chimney cake (kürtőskalács). The sweet delicacy has been baked on a rotating spit over a special charcoal grill in Budapest the longest by Vitéz Kürtős. Of course, the selection doesn’t stop at traditional chimney cakes since the confectionery came up with a range of creative novelties. Kürtősbon is a numbered pastry, so you can see how many have been sold before. It is offered in a range of delicious cream and flavour pairings.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 14-16. | Website

Beer & Terrace: Jónás Craft Beer & Food

There’s a charming lakeside area in Bikás Park, located in the heart of Újbuda, that Jónás Craft Beer & Food feels lucky to call home. From the restaurant’s cosy terrace guests can enjoy the beautiful view and even marvel at the ducks living in the pond, all year round. Their monthly changing menu features dishes inspired by both traditional and fusion cuisine, all of which can be paired with a selection of craft beers coming from small breweries. On weekends, the restaurant welcomes you with a sumptuous breakfast for a proper start to the day.

1119 Budapest, Vahot utca | Website

Relax by the Danube: Port de Budapest

Embraced by the Liberty bridge and the Erzsébet bridge, right by the Danube riverbank lies Port de Budapest with open-air terraces. Even regular rooftop bar visitors would agree that soaking up the sun there while taking in the beautiful panorama creates quite an experience. The cocktail bar offers delicious meals and sensational drinks, some inspired by the surrounding landmarks. It’s the perfect spot to leave behind the worries of everyday life; enjoy the relaxed beats, watch the boats slowly glide by and let the waves of the Danube soothe you.

1056 Budapest, Belgrád rkp. 23. | Website

Past Meets Present: Central Grand Café & Bar

Iconic literary cafe, Central Grand Café & Bar boasts a rich history and while its tradition is deeply embedded in its essence, it is not afraid to embrace new elements, such as a new terrace, to keep its spirit fresh and evolving. A selection of new desserts and coffee creations have also been added to the menu, straight out of the pages of a French novel. Treat yourself to a French lavender cream puff or indulge in an elegant brownie cup dessert. For a caffeine fix, we recommend trying the crème brulée cappuccino or the one infused with a hint of rose water.

1053 Budapest, Károlyi utca 9. | Website