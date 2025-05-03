Feel the Pulse of Budapest at 6 Must-Visit Events

Our beloved capital city would not be the same without some long-standing events that have shaped Budapest’s spirit throughout the years. Check out our picks for the spectacles no year would be complete without.

Chimney Cake Festival

Originating from Transylvania, chimney cake is a favourite pastry dessert for many. This sweet delicacy deserves to be celebrated, so between 16-18 May, fans can show their appreciation at a chimney cake-themed festival held at Budapest Zoo. Add a little sweetness to your days by attending the event featuring an impressive variety of flavours, 30 to be exact, including gluten-, milk-, lactose-, and egg-free options, among others. Attendees are in for a treat, as the festival will be accompanied by several family-friendly activities.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 6-12. | Facebook

VárKert Feszt ( free entry)

If you’ve been to the city centre, you’ve likely spotted a beautiful Neo-Renaissance building complex on the Buda side. It is the Castle Garden Bazaar, Budapest’s unique jewellery box. It is complete with a charming garden which is ideal for summertime events thanks to its captivating ambiance. From 30 May to 1 June, various music genres and great feature films will take center stage, alongside evenings filled with literature, as well as dance shows. The event will host activities dedicated to children, with a food truck serving up delicious treats.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 2-6. | Website

Gourmet Festival

A prestigious gastronomic gathering, Gourmet Festival is renowned as an event where the bests of the best showcase their culinary expertise. Between 22-25 May at Millenáris Park, visitors get the chance to dive into a world of exceptional flavours and innovative meals, with plenty of surprises along the way. Are you a foodie? Here is your chance to get a taste of Hungarian gastronomy at its finest, with a variety of specialties served to you by some of the most talented chefs in the country. For tickets and further information, visit Gourmet Festival’s website.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. | Website

FLORALIA – ROMAN SPRING FESTIVAL AT AQUINCUM

Step back in time this May 10–11 at one of the city’s oldest cultural traditions: the Floralia – Roman Spring Festival. Inspired by ancient Roman customs, the event promises unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages. To celebrate the occasion, florists will transform the museum and archaeological park with stunning Roman-style floral displays. Throughout the weekend, you can explore the world of antiquity through immersive lifestyle and craft demonstrations, offering a fascinating glimpse into the lives of Roman soldiers, gladiators, and Germanic and Celtic warriors. The festivities will also feature open-air theater performances, bringing the spirit of ancient Rome vividly to life.

1031 Budapest, Szentendrei út 135. | Website

Night of Museums

Once a year, a single wristband grants you entry to as many museums as you can explore in one night. The annual event is called the Night of Museums, and this year it will be held on 21 June in Budapest and a number of other Hungarian cities. Unlike on any average day, museums will operate with extended opening hours, and special programs will be organized, such as behind-the-scenes tours and engaging lectures on exciting topics connected to each exhibition halls’ individual collection. For further information, visit the event’s official website.

Website

Danube Carnival

From 6 to 14 June, Danube Carnival will honour Hungary’s rich folk dance and music heritage by presenting talented local artists while also showcasing international performers at multiple venues across Budapest. National ensembles (both professional and amateur), as well as exciting foreign acts will take the stage at seven locations, creating a carnival-like atmosphere with dazzling costumes, lively music and vibrant dance routines. The event is set to be a summer highlight for everyone, regardless of age. Purchase your tickets in advance!

Website