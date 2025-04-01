Spring Festivals

Spring in Budapest is blooming with vibrant cultural celebrations, as the city hosts a series of exceptional festivals that showcase the best of global music and dance.

Essentia Artis

Essentia Artis invites families to immerse themselves in a world of culture and creativity at the Pesti Vigadó, running until May 10. This vibrant event offers a wide range of unique experiences, including exciting book launches, engaging exhibition tours, and a captivating fire show. The event series ends with craft workshops for children, museum tours, and the Jávorkai Trió’s and Misi Boros’ exciting concerts. All programs are free!

Budapest Ritmo

Between April 10 and 12, Budapest Ritmo returns to celebrate a milestone anniversary in grand style. This electrifying festival once again invites curious minds on a journey through a world of rare instruments, contemporary sounds, ancient traditions, and bold musical genres. Every moment promises inspiration, making it a must-visit event for those eager to explore the unexpected in global music.

Budapest GipsyFest

Budapest GipsyFest is a unique celebration of Romani music, blending the rich traditions of the past with the bold creativity of contemporary Roma artists. From April 3 to 5, two of Budapest’s most iconic venues—the A38 Ship and Gödör Club—will come alive with the sounds of 20 incredible bands, offering an unforgettable journey through the fiery rhythms, soulful melodies, and vibrant energy of Romani culture.

JazzFest Budapest

JazzFest Budapest returns with an exciting lineup of top Hungarian and international jazz artists, transforming the city into a vibrant stage for world-class performances. From April 27 to May 14, music lovers can immerse themselves in the rich and diverse world of jazz, with concerts held at various iconic venues across the capital. Whether it’s the smooth elegance of classic jazz, or the experimental edge of contemporary interpretations, the festival offers something for every listener.

Bartók Spring International Arts Weeks

On April 4, the Bartók Spring International Arts Weeks opens its doors for the fifth time, launching with the Münchner Philharmoniker’s highly anticipated first-ever concert in Budapest. Running until mid-May, the festival brings world-class stars, captivating performances, and unmissable collaborations to culture lovers. This year, Bartók Spring extends beyond the capital, with exceptional programs in Győr, Pécs, and Miskolc.

Budapest Dance Festival

The Budapest Dance Festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary, invites audiences to an extraordinary journey of movement from April 26 to May 11. With a stunning array of performances across ballet, modern and contemporary dance, and folk traditions, the festival offers something for every dance lover. Highlights include the Hungarian premiere of Chotto Desh by the world-renowned Akram Khan Company, a family-friendly performance blending classical Indian Kathak, contemporary dance, dreamlike animation, and enchanting music.

