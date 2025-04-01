4 Fun Indoor Activities in Budapest

When the weather isn’t ideal for outdoor plans, check out one of the following indoor spots in Budapest.

IKONO

IKONO, at 27 Váci Street, is the ultimate rainy-day escape! This interactive wonderland transforms art, creativity, and play into a hands-on adventure. Splash into a giant ball pit, paint with light like Picasso, or get lost in a mesmerizing mirror room. Every corner invite curiosity, surprises, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re looking for fun, inspiration, or the perfect photo op, IKONO is an experience you won’t want to miss!

1052 Budapest, Váci utca 27. | Website

Virág Judit Gallery

Step into a world of glowing lights, bold metals, and visionary art at Virág Judit Gallery! The triple exhibit showcases the NagyMolnár duo’s hypnotic light sculptures, Áron Zsolt Majoros’ jaw-dropping layered metal creations, and a heartfelt tribute to neo-avant-garde legend Károly Kelemen. From vibrant energy to serene contemplation, this show has it all. Free entry from March 7 to April 16—oh, and you can even take a masterpiece home!

1055 Budapest, Falk Miksa utca 30. | Website

Time Machine Budapest

Step into Time Machine Budapest, a unique 1000-square-meter immersive exhibition that transports you through the most iconic eras of Hungary’s capital! Explore stunning sets and cutting-edge technology as you walk among 19th-century aristocrats, feel the chaos of revolutions, or dive into the whirlwind of the 20th century. History comes to life in an experience that’s as thrilling as it is unforgettable—perfect for any day, rain or shine!

1061 Budapest, Király utca 26. | Website

Pixity

When the weather’s not on your side, why not visit an extraordinary spot? Step into the magical world of Pixity, where play meets innovation for an unforgettable adventure! Be one of the first in Budapest to jump, race, and challenge your friends and family on one-of-a-kind LED game floors. With three interactive game rooms, you can team up, compete, or just have a blast together. Perfect for all ages, Pixity takes indoor fun to a whole new level—an experience you won’t want to miss!

1139 Budapest, Lomb utca 27. | Website