Must-See Temporary Exhibitions in Budapest Right Now

Budapest kicks off the year with a lineup of captivating exhibitions. A host of eagerly awaited temporary shows invite visitors to the city’s galleries and museums, offering unforgettable cultural experiences.

LISTEN. – A Musical Journey Around the World

The House of Music’s new temporary exhibition, opening soon, invites visitors on an extraordinary musical journey to explore the unique musical traditions of our planet—from Georgia to Belize, Crete to Patagonia, Iceland to India, and far beyond. Featuring films shot in over 30 countries with more than 100 performers, it offers an intimate view of live music while taking audiences through some of the world’s most stunning places and cultures. Tickets are already available.

House of Music Hungary | March – 31 August 2025

Peter Lindbergh – opening exhibition for Budapest Photo Festival

This year, the Budapest Photo Festival at Kunsthalle opens with an exhibition dedicated to the legendary German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh (1944–2019). Since the 1980s, Lindbergh has been one of the most celebrated figures in fashion photography. A pioneer in his field, he sought to capture timeless character through minimalist techniques, redefining the concept of beauty with his unique vision. The exhibition features over 50 photographs, including many iconic works.

Kunsthalle | 29 March – 22 June 2025

TECHNO ZEN

At the 2024 Venice Biennale of Contemporary Art, the Ludwig Museum presented Márton Nemes’ Techno Zen exhibition. This multimedia, multisensory project unfolds through a captivating blend of visual, acoustic, and interactive elements, integrating light and color spectrums, object and light motion, sound, light frequency, and airflows into a unified experience. The Budapest exhibition will feature the Venice collection complemented by a selection of works from the artist’s last decade.

Ludwig Museum | Until 2 March 2025

Frida Immersive Exhibition

At Lumiere Hall’s latest immersive exhibition, the spotlight shines on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Running until May 4, this extraordinary experience will offer a fresh perspective on Frida’s life and art. Visitors can explore her story and iconic masterpieces through a breathtaking 360-degree blend of video, light, and music. This magical journey promises to transport you into Frida’s vibrant world, letting you feel her passion and creativity as if stepping inside her artistic vision.

Lumiere Hall | Until 4 May 2025

Bill Viola: Silence

The NEO Contemporary Art Space at the House of the Hungarian Millennium brings visitors closer to the world of meditative art with its new exhibition. This showcase pays tribute to the late American artist Bill Viola, one of the most significant pioneers of video art. Renowned for his analog, trick-free camera work, Viola developed a unique artistic style. The exhibition presents three of his deeply moving works, each exploring some of life’s most challenging moments, and an interview with the artist.

NEO Contemporary Art Space | Until 30 March 2025

Phantom Vision

Opened in early September, Phantom Vision is the latest light art exhibition at the Light Art Museum, guiding visitors into a hidden realm of deep perception, dreams, and secret natural phenomena. On display until the end of June 2025, the exhibition showcases works balancing on the frontier of technology, science, and art. Set within the historic Market Hall on Hold Street, this expansive 2,000-square-meter space features nearly 40 captivating pieces.

Light Art Museum | Until June 2025