Unlocking Budapest

If the chilly days have you itching for something more thrilling than just vegging on the couch, it’s time to dive into the best escape rooms in town!

Time Heist

Right in the heart of Budapest, Time Heist invites you to dive into immersive, adrenaline-pumping escape rooms inspired by your favorite shows. Are you ready to pull off a daring, high-stakes heist like the crew from Money Heist? Curious to explore a mind-bending, upside-down world full of surprises? Want to test your nerve and wits as a contestant in the intense Squid Game? Or perhaps you’d prefer stepping into the atmospheric streets of 19th-century London to unravel Lady W’s mysterious and chilling secret. And for fantasy lovers, there’s a Witcher-themed escape, where enchanting spells, powerful potions, and mighty swords are your keys to freedom. Whatever you pick, Time Heist offers heart-pounding excitement, brain-teasing puzzles, and a chance to prove your teamwork skills any day of the week. Ready to accept the challenge? Adventure awaits—time to see if you’ve got what it takes to escape!

1094 Budapest, Liliom utca 5. | Website

Neverland Bar & Escape Room

Step into worlds inspired by hit series and movies, explore mysterious Aztec tombs, brave the eerie ruins of Chernobyl, or lose yourself in enchanting magical realms at Neverland. The moment you walk through the door, you’ll be hooked—stunningly detailed sets and heart-racing storylines pull you in as you race to solve mind-bending puzzles and make your escape. Every room is a new adventure, testing your logic, teamwork, and creativity like never before. And the fun doesn’t stop there—after your escape, reward yourself with Neverland’s heavenly Neapolitan pizzas and their amazing cocktails.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 22-24. | Website

Magic Rooms

Get ready for adventure like never before at Magic Rooms, where Budapest’s most spectacular, next-gen escape rooms are waiting to blow your mind with ten uniquely themed rooms to choose from. Forget boring old locks and keys—here, you’ll solve clever puzzles, uncover hidden doors, and explore secret spaces across multiple rooms, all within 60 adrenaline-pumping minutes. Dreaming of a Harry Potter-style adventure? Magic Rooms has not one, not two, but three Wizard School escape rooms to test your magical skills. Why stop at one when you can try them all? Grab your crew and let the spellbinding fun begin!

1065 Budapest, Zichy Jenő utca 27. | Website

Central Pest

Welcome to Central Pest, Budapest’s one-of-a-kind escape room where you can dive headfirst into the iconic world of Friends! Get ready to explore Monica’s kitchen, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, and the legendary Central Perk café while solving hilarious, brain-teasing puzzles. Picture this: you’re in New York, but things have gone totally off the rails! Monica’s lost her secret recipe and grocery list, Joey and Chandler have created their usual chaos, and now an important message has vanished in their messy apartment. Can you step up and help your favorite friends fix this mess?

1053 Budapest, Királyi Pál utca 9. | Website