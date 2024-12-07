Festive Day Trip Destinations Close to Budapest

Budapest is not the only city that transforms into Winter Wonderland in December. We highly recommend visiting the following destinations, all of which are close to the capital city.

Szentendre

This picturesque artists’ town, easily reachable by the H5 suburban train, offers a perfect escape from Budapest’s urban buzz. With its cobblestone streets, colorful Baroque architecture, and rich Serbian heritage, this popular tourist destination becomes even more magical during the holiday season. The festive market along Dumtsa Jenő Street showcases local artisans and craftsmen, while the Main Square hosts special Advent candle-lighting ceremonies each weekend.

Vác

Nestled on the Danube Bend just north of Budapest, Vác is an architectural treasure trove, anchored by Hungary’s fourth-largest cathedral. Its cozy Christmas market features local crafts and seasonal delicacies, while an ice rink and holiday train offer family entertainment. Weekend programs include children’s shows and evening concerts, perfect for enjoying with mulled wine. Don’t miss the traditional Advent candle lighting events, or the unique Memento Mori mummy exhibition!

Esztergom

Esztergom, Hungary’s ancient royal seat crowned by its magnificent Basilica, transforms into a magical Christmas destination this winter. The historic Széchenyi Square hosts a charming holiday market featuring 25 artisans and local food vendors, complemented by a spacious ice rink open until January 19. Special programs include the unique “Angel Play” performance, interactive heritage tours, weekend concerts, and festive farmers’ markets every Advent Saturday.

Gödöllő

Home to Hungary’s largest baroque manor and beloved retreat of Queen Elisabeth (Sisi), Gödöllő presents a unique winter attraction just a short train ride from Budapest. Until March 2, the Royal Palace gardens give home to the “Story of Lights” installation, where 250,000 eco-friendly LED lights create a magical evening experience. Follow in Sisi’s footsteps through four themed areas featuring light sculptures, tunnels, and fountains, all set to period music.