Budapest’s Culinary Gems: Nourishing Spots for September

Hungarian: Marumba

Marumba, the latest addition to the ‘Rumba restaurant family, has recently opened its doors on Holló utca, showcasing the diversity of the Carpathian Basin’s culinary traditions by reimagining Austro-Hungarian classics and drawing inspiration from the national cuisines of the former empire. Marumba’s interior cleverly combines contemporary design with traditional elements, mirroring chef Olivér Heiszler’s approach to food. Expect a delightful journey through the folky flavors of Hungary, Transylvania, Slovakia, Serbia, Czechia, and Slovenia, served with modern Monarchic flair.

1075 Budapest, Holló utca 1. | Facebook

Garden Venue: Zsiráf Tranzit

Located just a stone’s throw away from Lake Feneketlen, Zsiráf Tranzit is the spiritual successor of legendary Tranzit Art Café. Nestled inside a former bus station, it provides a fresh take on a beloved Budapest landmark: the venue, now featuring a cozy terrace, specializes in pizza, and will host various events, exhibitions, and independent theater performances in the future. Combining architectural charm with delicious pizzas and an exciting cultural offering, Zsiráf Tranzit should be on the top of your Budapest bucket list!

1114 Budapest, Kosztolányi Dezső tér, Bukarest utca | Facebook

Riverside Ravel: Flava Beach

Escape the city buzz at Flava Beach, Kopaszi Dam’s newest waterfront gem. This riverside oasis just outside the city center offers the perfect blend of bar, beach, and bistro vibes. Sink your toes into the sand, cool off with a refreshing dip in the Danube, then lounge with a crafted cocktail in hand or some street-style beach bites from the kitchen. Whether you’re sunbathing, sipping, or swimming, Flava Beach is your ultimate hangout during the Indian summer! Embrace the electrifying ambiance and let the rhythm of the Danube set your mood!

1117 Budapest, Vízpart utca 3. | Facebook

Fast and Flavorful: Indigo Express Nyugati

Traditional Indian restaurant Indigo has launched its fast food chain Indigo Express, with its newest location on Nyugati Square. This modern eatery brings authentic Indian cuisine to Budapest with a focus on quick service and affordability, bridging the gap between fast food convenience and traditional Bharat gastronomy. The menu features classic items such as chicken tikka masala and dal makhani, as well as the chain’s signature rolls. Whether you’re in a lunch break rush, craving a flavorful dinner, or simply looking to explore some exotic new flavors, Indigo Express Nyugati is your place to be!

1065 Budapest, Nyugati tér 1. | Website

The Jewel of the Castle District: Fekete Holló

Step back in time at Fekete Holló Kisvendéglő (‘Black Crow Inn’), a revived gem in Buda Castle. This 1960s legend reclaimed its spot last year, offering the quintessential Hungarian culinary experience with checkered tablecloths and a cozy atmosphere. Savor classics like farmhouse chicken soup, marrow toast, and lentil stew with smoked sausage, paired with a refreshing wine spritzer. Affordable prices and friendly service guarantee an authentic taste of Hungarian hospitality – even King Matthias Corvinus would approve!

1014 Budapest, Országház utca 10. | Facebook

Tasty Treats: Kolibri Budapest

Discover Kolibri, Budapest’s newest artisanal gelato haven! This Buda gem offers award-winning, handcrafted frozen delights in both classic and vegan varieties. Elevate your scoop with decadent sauces or add a playful crunch with coconut chips. The cherry on top? A charming terrace overlooking the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, perfect for savoring your chosen flavor while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. With an irresistible array of tastes waiting to be explored, from creamy classics to innovative blends, there’s something for every palate.

1013 Budapest, Lánchíd utca 11. | Facebook

Food Market: Asian Street Food Budapest

Craving Asian flavors? Look no further than Asian Street Food Budapest, a culinary oasis that’ll transport your taste buds to the lands of the Orient faster than any plane ticket. This pioneering food court brings the vibrant tastes of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and Japan right to the heart of the city. Conveniently located opposite Keleti Railway Station, it’s a feast for the senses with eight diverse restaurants under one roof, offering an array of tantalizing choices, from soul-warming bowls of ramen and crispy gyozas to refreshing bubble teas.

1076 Budapest, Thököly út 18. | Facebook

Fall Favorite: Bubu Bubble Tea

Looking for a refreshing twist on traditional tea in Budapest? Bubu Bubble Tea has got you covered. With three locations across the city, this Asian-inspired beverage shop offers 26 unique flavors and an array of toppings including jellybeans, tapioca, and fruit pearls. Can’t make it to a shop? Bubu’s online store provides ingredients and tools for at-home brewing. As autumn paints the city in vibrant hues, these customizable drinks are perfect for both cozy indoor sipping and accompanying crisp outdoor strolls.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6. | Facebook

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16.