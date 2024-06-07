Indulge in the Flavours of Hungary: 7 Restaurants to Visit

Explore the top restaurants in the capital, where you can savour authentic Hungarian delicacies that are considered true local treasures!

Jászai Gourmet Lángos

Popular among locals, Jászai Gourmet Lángos takes pride in reinterpreting classic Hungarian deep-fried dough ‘lángos’, while preserving traditional flavours and keeping quality in mind, all at a reasonable price. They combine familiar flavour combinations with exciting ingredients, offering a fresh perspective. For example, you can taste the ‘Schwartzwald lángos,’ a cheesy-sour cream lángos topped with Black Forest ham and homemade purple onion jam. Crispy outside and soft inside, you can have this special dough in 100% dairy-free, vegan, and whole-grain versions. And if you’re craving dessert, try the equally iconic Hungarian doughnut!

1137 Budapest, Budai Nagy Antal utca 6. | Website | Instagram

Gléda

Gléda Restaurant is considered a beloved dining spot among residents of Buda. This summer, Gléda is gearing up to delight both locals and tourists eager to explore Hungarian flavors with a diverse menu. The emphasis is on locally sourced, high-quality ingredients, including venison from the Buda Hills and the Zsámbék Basin. The menu boasts tantalizing options such as venison goulash, red wine-stewed venison with forest fruit sauce, duck liver pâté with plum chutney, homemade potato pasta with chutney, and paprika chicken. Enjoy these classic Hungarian dishes with a modern twist on the shaded terrace, just a 15-minute taxi ride from the heart of Budapest. With an extensive selection of Hungarian wines and signature cocktails, Gléda promises an unforgettable dining experience.

1035 Budapest, Mikoviny utca 2-4. | Website

Retro Lángos

Lángos brings back childhood summer memories for many Hungarians, as it’s the quintessential beach food enjoyed by Lake Balaton and other waterside spots. This year marks the 13th anniversary of Retro Lángos, and there’s no denying its legendary status. What was once a snack bar near the Arany János Street metro station has now blossomed into a full-fledged food bar located at the corner of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Road and Zichy Street.

The Hungarian delicacy made its way onto the list of national treasures in the autumn of 2023, officially acknowledged as a part of Hungarian cultural heritage. The deep-fried dough is traditionally eaten plain or topped with garlic oil, sour cream, and grated cheese; however, Retro Lángos offers over 20 types of lángos, from classics to creative variations like the Meat Bomb, inspired by a guest wanting all toppings on his lángos. Among the mouthwatering specialties, you’ll discover enticing treats like savory BBQ pulled-pork lángos or sweet Nutella lángos, as well as flavors influenced by various cultures, such as rich bolognese lángos, zesty Mexican-style lángos, or the refreshing tzatziki lángos. They cater to food intolerances with gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan options, all made with fresh, quality ingredients on the spot.

Alongside the delicious lángos, you can munch on grilled goodies, crispy French fries, and fresh salads. And don’t worry, the classic Hungarian treat, palacsinta, is also on the menu to satisfy your sweet tooth! Their spacious terrace is a summer hotspot, where you can sip on your lemonade or cocktail while enjoying your food in the heart of the city, next to the fabulous St. Stephen’s Basilica. In case you prefer to stay inside, you can also take a seat in the cozy air-conditioned indoor area.

1065 Budapest Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25. | Website

Retek Bistro

For a true taste of Hungarian cuisine, Retek Bisztró is a must-visit spot in Budapest, especially if you’re craving traditional dishes. Nestled in a charming retro setting that captures the warmth of our grandparents’ era, this bistro delights guests with a menu that evokes the familiar flavours of traditional Sunday lunches with a modern twist. Begin your culinary journey with a rich goulash soup, savour the juicy Hortobágy pancake as your main course, and finish off with the heavenly sweet poppy seed bread pudding. Each dish offers a nostalgic yet contemporary dining experience that will leave your taste buds grateful and longing for more.

1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 5. | Website

Gettó Gulyás

Hidden within Budapest’s lively party district, also referred to as the historic Jewish Quarter, Gettó Gulyás exudes a cozy and welcoming ambiance. The succinct menu showcases the finest of Hungarian cuisine, including beloved dishes like goulash, chicken and veal paprikash, and a delightful array of seasonal vegetable stews known as főzelék in Hungarian. The desserts will not disappoint either: the ground walnut-filled Gundel crepes and cottage cheese dumplings are absolute must-tries. You can also enhance your dining experience with a carefully curated selection of exquisite Hungarian wines for a prime experience.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi u. 18. | Website

Macesz Bistro

In the corner building of Dob Street and Kazinczy Street hides the gastronomic treasure trove of Jewish and Hungarian cuisine, Macesz Bistro. Upon entering this award-winning restaurant, you’ll be dazzled by à la carte gems, and seasonal specialties. While classic dishes like cholent and ludaskása (goose rice with vegetables) are always available, they also prepare numerous other delicacies. Don’t forget the excellent local wines, along with bottles from Italy and New Zealand. Adorned with gold-framed paintings on the walls and chandeliers made from plates, the restaurant’s extraordinary ambiance further enhances the explosion of flavours.

1072 Budapest, Dob u. 26. | Website

Boratórium – Mátra Wine Tavern

The Mátra Borozó (Wine Tavern), also known as the Boratórium, has been a true splash of colour in Budapest’s retro pub scene for decades. Since 1948, it has held its ground in the heart of the Castle District. Imagine this: walls adorned with wainscoting, lace-covered tables, and a bar stocked with flowing wine—like a time capsule. But that’s not all! Their lineup includes artisanal wines, top-notch pálinka, and sizzling kolbász (sausage). It’s the quintessential Hungarian pub vibe, so don’t miss out if you want to mingle with the locals at their favourite haunt!

1011 Budapest, Corvin tér 1. | Website

Check out the best outdoor gastro spots: