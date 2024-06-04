Pest Bucket List: The Best Things to Do on the Left Bank of the Danube

Budapest is divided into two parts by the Danube River. It is commonly believed that Pest, located on the left bank, serves as the tourist hub of the city. Here, historical landmarks abound, and one could sing praises about the vibrant nightlife. Let us show you the way to the best of both worlds!

Must-See Sights Around the Hungarian Parliament

The number one attraction in Budapest is undoubtedly the impressive Hungarian Parliament Building, which stands proudly on the banks of the Danube River. After exploring the magnificent structure, consider taking a stroll south along the Danube, where you can visit the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial sculpture. This touching artwork commemorates the victims of the Holocaust in Budapest, paying tribute to the people who were shot into the river. Along the riverbank, you’ll also find the panoramic Tram 2, which is considered one of Europe’s most beautiful tram routes. You can use regular BKV tickets and passes to ride it!

From the St. Stephen’s Basilica to the Fashion Street

Another architectural giant that you shouldn’t miss during your first visit to Budapest is the splendid St. Stephen’s Basilica. Named after Hungary’s founding king, the basilica stands at a height of 96 meters, making it one of Hungary’s tallest buildings. The good news is that you can ascend to the observation deck at the top, where you’ll enjoy a magnificent panorama of the city. Just a leisurely stroll away from here is the Budapest Eye at Erzsébet Square, providing an unforgettable experience of Budapest’s skyline. And within moments, you’ll find yourself on the bustling Fashion Street, where tempting shops abound.

Explore Budapest’s Grand Avenue

From the St. Stephen’s Basilica, you’re just a stone’s throw away from a busy intersection where the grand Andrássy Avenue begins. Lined with majestic, shady trees, this avenue is bordered by urban villas and luxury shops. The road crosses the city for 2.3 kilometres before merging into Heroes’ Square, a place teeming with notable landmarks. Beneath the avenue runs Metro 1, the first underground railway in continental Europe. Catch the metro and get off at the Opera House to admire this sparkling building, where guided tours are available in multiple languages. Another exciting attraction along Andrássy Avenue is the House of Terror, which delves into a poignant yet crucial period of Hungarian history.

Ruin Pubs, Synagogues, and Murals: The Jewish Quarter

The liveliest neighbourhood in downtown Budapest is the Jewish Quarter in Pest, known by many as the Party District. Locals and tourists alike flock here to unwind, meet friends, and have fun, as the district boasts a versatile array of restaurants, ruin pubs, and night clubs. Even during the day, it’s worth heading toward the Jewish Quarter, where several synagogues— including Europe’s largest synagogue on Dohány Street—recall the district’s rich Jewish history. Moreover, colourful murals by local artists adorn the firewalls of buildings at every turn.

Architectural Treasures Nearby Ferenciek Square

If you turn from Fashion Street onto the bustling Váci Street, you’ll soon reach Ferenciek Square. Here, you can not only catch several local buses across the Danube to Buda but also admire the towering Klotild Palaces. These two neo-Baroque buildings stand on opposite sides of the street, perfectly symmetrical. Don’t miss the enchanting Párisi Udvar Hotel nearby, the perfect spot for a slice of cake or a cup of coffee. Keep heading south, and you’ll discover the less crowded, narrow streets of District V, where charming cafés, parks, and shops await.

Take It Easy Around Mikszáth Square

When wandering through the city, chances are you’ll pass through Kálvin Square, where many students and office workers frequent daily, giving you a glimpse into the locals’ everyday lives. Additionally, you’ll come across the Hungarian National Museum here, offering insights into the heritage of the Carpathian Basin. Around the museum, a charming green oasis unfolds with pathways, benches, a modern playground, and a lovely café. Just a short walk from Kálvin Square, you’ll reach the favourite meeting point for young people: Mikszáth Square. Its narrow, Mediterranean-style streets buzz with people relaxing on terraces during the summer.

Relaxed Walk & Park Life by the Danube

If you’ve grown weary from sightseeing and would love to kick back by the Danube, head straight for the Great Market Hall! Here, you can recharge with all earthly delights, especially fresh vegetables, fruits, and local delicacies. Walk south along the river, and you will bump into Budapest’s most uniquely shaped building, the Whale (Bálna), along with pleasant terraces. If you continue strolling by the Danube, you’ll discover the laid-back Nehru Park, awaiting with spacious green areas and colourful street furniture. Soak in the Danube panorama and breathe in the city’s atmosphere!

Funzine’s Choice: The Gastro Streets of Pest The Pest side of the Danube River is teemed with exciting gastronomic streets, where not only cozy eateries await but also a plethora of heavenly food and drinks to savour. One of the editorial team's favourites is Pozsonyi Street, not far from the Parliament, which somehow evokes the ambiance of Paris. The Jewish Quarter is packed with culinary treasures, but two areas stand out: Kazinczy Street, always bustling with life, and the cheeky bars of Gozsdu Courtyard—both must-visit spots!

3 Must-Visit Gastro Spots in Pest

Édes Mackó

When it’s terrace time, there’s nothing better than Édes Mackó (Sweet Teddy Bear) chimney cake pastry shop in the City Park. Here, you can taste Vitéz Kürtős’ popular summer treats in various versions: the raspberry or pistachio chimney cakes. Other than the traditional ones, try the Kürtős Fondue style, where the chimney cakes are served sliced with different toppings. But the Kürtősbon variations are also incredibly delicious: the cakes are filled with raspberry or chocolate cream, with a twist—a tantalizing topping that takes it to the next level. Make sure you indulge in the Double Raspberry Kürtősbon or Pistachio Chocobon!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Facebook

Pirate Empire

Budapest’s coolest themed restaurant is a must-visit for pirate fans! At Pirate Empire, everything is about the exciting and mystical world of infamous pirates. If you love the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, you’ll feel right at home with the decor that brings the films to life, complete with pirate tunes playing in the background. You can feast on delicious dishes with fun names like Barbarossa’s Betrayal, Tia Dalma’s Vision, and Blackbeard’s Banquet. Enjoy your meal in a stunning pirate harbor, the captain’s cozy cabin, or even on the deck of a pirate ship. No matter where you dine, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable adventure!

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 41. | Website

The Magic II

After the smashing success of The Magic, the brand-new magic castle in District VI welcomes all magic aficionados with a full day of enchanting brunch options, magical dessert delights, mind-blowing alcoholic concoctions, and sparkling potions. The interior is an absolute feast for the eyes, with magical surprises around every corner – from fantastical creatures to animated portraits and bubbling cauldrons. This spellbinding ambiance is bound to charm you. Plus, don’t miss the new Dark Magic Room, reminiscent of the Ministry of Magic, featuring an enchanted sky, a colossal magic mirror, and a mesmerizing magical fountain!

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 45. | Website

