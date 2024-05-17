Early Summer Events in Budapest

It’s impossible to get bored in Budapest. Check out what incredible pre-summer events the city has in store for you.

Danube Carnival

Immerse yourself in the electrifying energy of Danube Carnival, lighting up the city between 7-14 June. Picture this: vibrant folk melodies echoing through the streets, traditional dance performances captivating audiences in every corner… And a kaleidoscope of colours painting the cityscape. As you explore the festivities, you’ll not only witness Hungary’s rich folk music and dance heritage but also discover a melting pot of global folk dance traditions.

Rosalia Wine Festival

The city’s biggest green space, the City Park’s annual summer kick-off garden party has become a tradition, famous for its stunning selection of wines and incredible atmosphere. Happening from 31 May to 2 June, this event is a dream come true for rosé and bubble lovers, from kids to grown-ups, and even for your furry friends. As always, there’s also the opportunity for a picnic, which adds an extra flair to the culinary delights.

Divas & Icons

This awesome exhibition put together by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London is hitting the road as a traveling exhibition for the first time ever, starting at the House of Music Hungary on 18 May and will be available until 15 September. Titled “Divas & Icons,” this display dives into the amazing stories and original outfits of legendary performers like Rihanna, Whitney Houston, Cher, Marilyn Monroe and many more. It’s all about celebrating the incredible power and creativity of women!

VÁRKERTFESZT

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the renovation of the Castle Garden Bazaar at VárkertFeszt arts festival from 31 May to 2 June! It will feature fun family events, electrifying concerts, literary programmes, guided tours and special gastronomic surprises in the Castle Garden Bazaar. Explore the complex on the Buda side of the Danube, a bustling cultural hub, adorned with a unique Neo-Renaissance Garden, making it a true gem of the city.

