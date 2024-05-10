Budapest’s Summer Hotspots: From Refreshing Bubble Tea to Scenic Terraces

Explore Budapest’s culinary delights this summer with Funzine’s gastro guide to the city’s hottest and coolest spots!

Refreshment: Bubu Bubble Tea

Are you ready to beat the summer heat with Asia’s most refreshing beverage? You’re in for a cool treat because Bubu Bubble Tea is here to make your summer sizzle! With 26 flavours that embody the spirit of summer and a bountiful selection of jellybeans, tapioca, and fruit pearls, the combinations are as endless as the summer horizon. You can also bring the tropical vibes into your home by creating your very own bubble tea with ingredients and equipment from Bubu’s online shop. Enjoy your favourite drink while basking in the summer sun or chilling at home!

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16. | Facebook

Quick ‘n Tasty: Tölcsibe

Get ready to infuse a wave of delight into your sun-drenched meals with Tölcsibe, your ultimate destination for vibrant street food. Their unique specialty comes with either juicy chicken filet or vegetarian-friendly jackfruit pieces, all nestled inside a delightful waffle cone. Each cone is overflowing with an assortment of sauces, crispy French fries, tortilla chips, and fresh veggies, promising a feast that’s as refreshing as a seaside breeze. With handy locations in Újbuda and the lively heart of Budapest’s Party District, you won’t want to miss out on the tantalizing dishes that Tölcsibe has to serve.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 23.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16. | Facebook

Terrace: Tapas Fino

Imagine soaking up breathtaking views of the Danube while savouring the culinary masterpieces of Spanish cuisine. This isn’t just a pipe dream – it’s what you’ll find at Tapas Fino. The menu is as diverse as it gets, boasting showstoppers like the black tiger shrimp kebab. And let’s not overlook the crab croquettes, which whisk us back to our most cherished memories of Madrid. To top it all off, there’s live music in the evenings, an outstanding cocktail menu, and a terrace that offers views that are second to none – talk about the cherry on top!

1056 Budapest, Belgrád rakpart 24. | Facebook

Garden: Jardinette Kertvendéglő

As the first rays of summer sunshine warm the earth, Jardinette offers a tranquil retreat where life unfolds leisurely amidst nature’s bounty. The hillside restaurant masterfully fuses innovative and traditional flavours using fresh, locally sourced ingredients for a remarkable culinary journey. With an on-site BBQ smoker and a first-rate Gin Bar, Jardinette is your perfect summer escape from the daily grind, offering guests a chance to rejuvenate in this peaceful haven. Experience the alluring charm of Jardinette, where gastronomy and nature converge in a dance of summer magic!

1112 Budapest, Németvölgyi út 136. | Website

Photo: Jardinette

Cold Treats: Anjuna Ice Pops

Anjuna Ice Pops’ all-natural delights are crafted from fresh fruits, nuts, single-origin chocolate, and plant-based milk, offering a healthy and tasty way to cool down this summer. Inspired by a trip to India, these ice pops, acai bowls, and smoothies are available at four Budapest locations, encapsulating eternal summer vibes in every bite. But the goodness doesn’t stop there – Anjuna’s pupsicles are a sugar-free peanut butter and banana-based ice cream made specifically for dogs, with all proceeds donated to the Anjuna For Dogs Foundation, promoting responsible dog ownership.

1137 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 5.

1061 Budapest, Király utca 44.

1024 Budapest, Lövőház utca 24.

1051 Budapest, Sas utca 7. | Website

Riverside Chill: Szitakötő

Add a refreshing twist to your Budapest experience at Szitakötő, a lovely addition to the increasingly popular Népsziget (or “People’s Island”). Nestled along a secluded stretch of the Danube banks, Szitakötő boasts a romantic ambiance, stunning sunsets, and an enticing menu. Whether you’re craving wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas or innovative gin-tonic creations, you’ll find all your culinary needs met at one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Arrive on two wheels or none, with your furry friend or pals, for drinks or food, to unwind or energize – Szitakötő is your go-to spot all summer long!

1138 Budapest, Népsziget | Facebook

Hungarian Flavors: Remma’s Bistro

Discover the taste of modern Hungarian cuisine at Remma’s Bistro, located in the heart of Budapest’s vibrant Jewish District. This laid-back eatery weaves a tale of tradition and innovation, serving up Hungarian classics like goulash soup and chicken stew with a contemporary twist, all under the influence of French gastronomy. With excellent value lunch deals, it’s an ideal spot for a daily dose of reinvented Hungarian flavours. The crispy pork knuckle is a must-try, and no visit would be complete without a taste of their Somlói sponge cake!

1075 Budapest, Rumbach Sebestyén utca 7. | Website

Photo: Remma’s Bistro

Brunch: VAJ Sas

VAJ Sas, the third instalment of the popular VAJ bakery empire, is a must-visit destination for lovers of lazy breakfasts. With an impressive selection of specialty coffees, the tempting pastries of Szonja Márk, scrumptious sandwiches, and an attentive service, this cozy and welcoming café provides plenty of options for a filling and friendly forever brunch, no matter the time of day. Situated just around the corner from St. Stephen’s Basilica, VAJ Sas awaits guests in a Nordic-style environment between 8 AM and 8 PM.

1051 Budapest, József Attila utca 18. | Facebook