Budapest’s Green Gems: Top 5 Parks for Leisure and Recreation

Experience the greener side of Budapest with our guide to the city’s top five parks, perfect for relaxation, recreation, and culinary delights.

Lake Feneketlen

Lake Feneketlen (translating to ‘Bottomless’), is a charming spot located in District XI. Despite its name, the lake is not bottomless but was formed as a result of clay mining. Today, it serves as an urban oasis offering tranquillity amidst the bustling city life. The lake is surrounded by a beautiful park that is perfect for leisurely walks, picnics, or simply relaxing while enjoying the picturesque view. Near the lake, you’ll find several cafes and restaurants where you can savour delicious dishes. One of them is Este11, a versatile and verdant venue that’s equally suited for getting a few cocktails in or indulging in a mouthwatering BBQ feast.

1113 Budapest, Villányi út 14. | Website

City Park

Known as ‘Városliget’ in Hungarian, City Park was, historically, the main exhibition ground of the nationwide Millennium Celebrations of 1896. Today it’s one of Budapest’s largest recreational green spaces, boasting numerous attractions, such as the Széchenyi Thermal Baths, the Budapest Zoo, the House of Music, or the enchanting Vajdahunyad Castle. With a paddle boat pond, a botanical garden, playgrounds, an outdoor fitness park, picnic spots, a bird-friendly study trail, and several dog parks, City Park has something for everyone – including giant Wiener schnitzels, sweet-smelling chimney cakes and the occasional live music concerts. Just look for Pavilon Kert’s jewellery box-like kiosks and immerse yourself in a world of culinary delights!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3. | Website

Városmajor Park

Lying in the valley between Rózsadomb and Kis-Sváb-hegy, this green strip of land was originally used for agricultural purposes, before it officially became Buda’s first public park during the reign of Joseph II. In the ensuing centuries, Városmajor was witness to the construction of the Budapest cog-wheel railway, the horrors of World War II, as well as fun-fairs, concerts, and May Day festivities. In the summer, it hosts a popular open-air theatre, offering outdoor performances, while its many walking paths, playgrounds and sporting facilities provide ample opportunities for active relaxation. If you’re more inclined to unwind with a refreshing glass of wine, savour a hearty burger and enjoy some live music, then Majomhoz is the place to be – it’s sure to impress!

1122 Budapest, Maros utca 56. | Website

Kopaszi Dam

Kopaszi Dam, located south of Rákóczi Bridge on the Buda side, is a beautifully landscaped peninsula stretching into the Danube River. With its scenic paths, pleasant playground, and a sandy beach, Kopaszi Dam is your go-to place for a laid-back escape from the city buzz. Fancy eating out? You’re spoilt for choice with all the cool cafes and restaurants lining the dam. One of our favourites is VakVarjú Beach Bistro, which entices guests with refreshing lemonades, a kicking cocktail selection, appetizing grilled dishes, and an extensive sun deck.

1117 Budapest, Kopaszi-gát 2. | Website

Széllkapu Park

Split into three unique sections and boasting the region’s largest vertical garden, Széllkapu Park is a green haven nestled in the heart of Buda. Spanning over 26,000 square meters across various levels, it offers a myriad of experiences. You can meander through the wooded area, chill by the lake, or soak up the sun in the open field. If you fancy taking in all three from a vantage point, head to the small man-made hill that houses Zsiráf Buda. Known for its fresh Naples-style pizzas, extensive bar menu, and cool DJ sets, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy the park’s diverse landscape.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 2-4. | Facebook