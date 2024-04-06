5 Lovely Terraces in Budapest for a Delightful Meal

It’s that time of the year again! The terrace season is in full swing! Get ready for fresh spring air, sweet sunshine, and of course, some truly delicious foods and drinks!

ARAZ

Nestled in the heart of the bustling city centre, ARAZ restaurant’s courtyard terrace serves as a green oasis for those thirsting for a relaxing break filled with gastronomic pleasures. Chef de cuisine Áron Barka and his team prepare an exciting new menu every week, allowing guests to choose from two tantalizing soups, four divine main courses, and three heavenly desserts for lunch or dinner. In addition, you can also opt for the á la carte dishes, which range from duck liver paté to stuffed cabbage with smoked pork neck. Moreover, they host wine dinners on a monthly basis, and plans for reading evenings and other cultural programs are also on their agenda.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44. | Website

Arioso

Tucked away on Király utca, Arioso is a flower shop first, and a coffee shop second, whose cozy inner courtyard is one of the hidden gems of the Pest downtown, offering refreshing drinks, tasty coffee and light dishes to match whatever mood you’re in. The terrace reopens in April, and they’re gearing up for the spring-summer season with a revamped menu and special offers. We highly recommend dropping by to sample their exciting new dishes. From grilled peach-prosciutto salad and avocado-shrimp toast to a uniquely delightful citrus pancake with mango, there’s a whole host of mouth-watering treats waiting for you!

1075 Budapest, Király utca 9. | Website

Este11

Nestled under shade-giving chestnut trees near Lake Feneketlen, enchanting Este11 is set to open its season on 19 April. This means the garden will once again be filled with the tantalizing aroma of delicious dishes smoking in the smoker, and the buzz of Újbuda’s lively social scene. At the bar, you can choose from a vast selection of both Hungarian and international wines, or if you prefer, indulge in a cocktail crafted from premium ingredients. But the appeal of Este11 extends beyond just gastronomy. This season, it will continue to serve as a cultural hub for Buda, hosting an array of events including DJ sets, live music concerts, and various cultural programs.

1113 Budapest, Villányi út 14. | Website

MOST Kortárs Bisztró

April showers bring May flowers, but at MOST Kortárs Bisztró, 1 April has brought a blooming terrace! Whether you’re craving classic or unique dishes, or perhaps indulging in one of their countless cocktails, this is the place to be! Are you planning a romantic date night, or a big birthday bash for 50? At MOST, there’s room for everyone – indoors and outdoors. Got a hankering for an extra juicy burger, some soul-warming Asian comfort food, or a gin-tonic that hits just the right note? MOST has got you covered with all the culinary and cultural delights your heart desires!

1066 Budapest, Zichy Jenő utca 17. | Facebook

Bálna Terasz

Housed inside the iconic glass-and-bricks building of the Pest riverside, Bálna Terasz provides guests with front row seats for a truly unmatched panorama, serving as an ideal venue for friendly get-togethers, romantic dinners and laid-back relaxation. Open seven days a week, located along a quaint promenade, it’s the perfect place to soak up the sights of the Buda embankment. But Bálna Terasz offers more than just breathtaking views. With an array of refreshing beverages to cool you down and a delicious selection of food to satisfy your hunger, it’s a haven of indulgence – all just a stone’s throw from the beautiful Danube.

1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 11-12. | Facebook