3+1 Unmissable Spring Events in Budapest

The Hungarian capital city has plenty of fun programs in store for you this spring, take a look at our top picks.

The Stories of Varkert Bazaar

For more than a century, the Varkert Bazaar has been an integral part of Budapest’s iconic Danube skyline. Designed by the renowned Hungarian architect Miklós Ybl between 1875 and 1883, it stands as a testament to his brilliance. This free outdoor exhibition sheds light on Ybl Miklós’ leadership in this ambitious construction project and reveals the talented painters and sculptors who worked in the Varkert Bazaar studios during that era.

Várkert Bazaar | Website

DOME_LIVE

On 26 April, get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the renowned Pécs Zsolnay Light Festival as it fills the underground dome of the Hungarian Music House with magic. The dome’s 360-degree projection screen provides the perfect backdrop for this and 20 other extraordinary audiovisual experiences, which you can enjoy while lounging on bean bags. Get ready to be dazzled by a symphony of lights and sounds that will transport you to another realm!

Hungarian Music House | Website

WAMP Design Market

On 14 April the Ethnographic Museum’s 2nd floor transforms into the bustling hub of one of Hungary’s largest design fairs, WAMP! This one-day market promises a rendezvous with local artisans where you can chat, explore, and delve into their world of creativity. These talented creators weave sustainability into their designs, crafting high-quality, trendy, and utterly unique pieces that are sure to captivate your imagination.

Museum of Ethnography | Facebook

Spring Lantern Magic

Until 21 April, come enjoy an enchanting evening of lantern magic at the Budapest Zoo! Discover diverse lantern artworks alongside animal exhibits, nostalgic carousels, and a miniature railway. From tigers to pandas, butterflies to marine life, these lanterns bring the zoo to life in a whimsical way! Explore the captivating world of illuminated creatures and mythical beings as you stroll through the dazzling lantern displays!

Budapest Zoo | Website