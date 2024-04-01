Spring Bites in Budapest: Uncover the Best Eateries and Cafés in the City

From eco-friendly brunching at TATI to DIY bubble tea at Bubu Bubble Tea, Budapest offers a vibrant culinary scene waiting to be explored. This guide will take you on a gastronomic journey through the city’s hidden gems, offering everything from traditional Hungarian delicacies to innovative street food and serene cafés with breathtaking views.

Brunch: Tati

Situated in the bustling Party District, TATI is a breath of fresh air for those seeking eco-friendly brunching. This charming restaurant embraces the farm-to-table movement, offering nourishment that’s natural, homely, and tasty. Their menu, revamped every few months to reflect seasonal changes, blends modern gastronomy trends with traditional recipes. Whether it’s stuffed French toast, our famous lángos, or homemade walnut noodles, each breakfast item showcases quality local ingredients. TATI is well worth a visit for early birds as well as late risers.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 58-62. |Facebook

Street Food: Bubu Bubble Tea

Bubu Bubble Tea, with its numerous locations citywide, is a pioneering tea shop chain enticing both locals and tourists with Asia’s most sought-after beverage. They offer a vast array of tea flavours paired with delightful toppings like jelly beans, tapioca, and fruit pearls, creating a customizable drink to quench your thirst. Bubu goes a step further by offering a DIY bubble tea experience. With ingredients and tools from their online store, you can craft your bubble tea right at home.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16. | Facebook

Hungarian Delicacy: Édes Mackó

Springtime calls for terrace treats, and Édes Mackó in City Park is the perfect spot. Their Chimney Fondue Variations are a seasonal highlight, offering warm, crispy chimney cake slices dipped in a variety of toppings. Enjoy the sunshine as you indulge in classic flavours like vanilla or walnut, or be adventurous with bold choices like raspberry or passion fruit. Paired with toppings from chocolate to poppy seed, it’s an idyllic venue to indulge your sweet tooth while enjoying the outdoor ambiance.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Facebook

Quick’n’Tasty: Tölcsibe

Experience a delightful spin on classic chicken wraps at Tölcsibe, your go-to spot for enticing street food. Their unique specialty features succulent chicken filet or vegetarian-friendly jackfruit pieces, all tucked inside a delicious waffle cone. Every cone is brimming with an array of sauces, and fresh veggies, ensuring a satisfying and flavourful feast. With convenient locations in Újbuda and the bustling heart of Budapest’s Party District, you won’t want to miss out on the innovative dishes that Tölcsibe has to offer.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 23.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16. | Facebook

Coffee with a View: Pasha Café

Peek into the past at Pasha Café, a precious new place perched in the picturesque Turkish Garden of the Castle District. Cosily cradled in a reconstructed cannon tower from the Turkish era, this captivating café cleverly combines history with a contemporary vibe. Savor a superb selection of splendid coffee, tea, and palatable pastries, all while marvelling at the magnificent views surrounding you. Perfect for a peaceful pause after wandering through nearby wonders like the Royal Palace, Matthias Church, and Fisherman’s Bastion.

1014 Budapest, Váralja utca 14. | Facebook

Garden: Émile

Émile, Buda’s cherished brunch spot, welcomes everyone from business associates to families: whether you’re seeking an exquisite gourmet experience or a relaxed breakfast, Émile caters to all. The downstairs Cacao bakery offers a selection of fresh pastries where you can stop for a cake and coffee, while the unique salon upstairs is perfect for a leisurely breakfast, a delicious lunch or Émile’s tea afternoon. Step outside into the beautiful garden, where you can enjoy the symphony of birds in the shade of trees, with a refreshing cocktail in hand.

1026 Budapest, Orló utca 1. | Facebook

Inner Courtyard: Beerstro14

Located in a turn-of-the-century courtyard, Beerstro14 is a charming champion of the beer kitchen genre, serving up the finest Hungarian craft beers with a side of warm hospitality. Their menu features bistro favourites like beef tartare and goose liver terrine, as well as an impressive selection of steaks. With 14 taps each offering a distinct brew of one of humanity’s most beloved beverages, beer enthusiasts will feel right at home. And for those who prefer grapes over grains, Beerstro14 also boasts an exceptional wine list.

1053 Budapest, Károlyi utca 12. | Facebook

Danube Panorama: Panoramia

After spending a delightful day in the Buda Castle District, you’ll find no finer place to unwind and recharge than the Panoramia, known as the little sibling of the Halászbástya Restaurant, found just behind the neo-Gothic Matthias Church. This vibrant venue offers not only impeccably crafted, seasonally inspired dishes and refreshing post-stroll sips but also boasts Budapest’s most breathtaking panorama. Linger over a luscious lemonade or a carefully concocted cocktail, and lose yourself in the captivating view of the capital city of Hungary!

1014 Budapest, Fisherman’s Bastion | Website

Photo: Halászbástya Étterem