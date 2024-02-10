Discover Budapest’s Culinary Gems This February: From Brunch to BBQ and Beyond

Whether you’re a food connoisseur or a casual diner, the eateries in this guide promise you unforgettable dining experiences in the heart of Budapest!



Brunch: Relative Pozsonyi

Welcome to Relative Pozsonyi, Pozsonyi Street’s latest culinary star, where you can experience the EggDrop, a Korean toasted brioche sensation. This brunch hotspot serves up artisanal brioche sandwiches layered with cream cheese and fluffy omelette, and toppings such as melted cheddar, ripe avocado, salmon, prosciutto or fresh veggies, rounded off with a secret vegan mayo sauce. If you’re in a rush, grab a soup and bagel combo deal with a coffee to go, and embark on your day’s journey fuelled by Relative Pozsonyi!

1137 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 16. | Facebook

Hungarian: ADAM Bistro

Former sous chef at the late Société and third-place winner of the 2020 Bocuse d’Or, Zsolt Haraszti is determined to restore the former glory of Hungarian cooking. To achieve this goal, he doesn’t shy away from delving into grandma’s recipe book, reimagining familiar favourites using top-quality ingredients and bringing them to our plates in the 21st century. The result of this noble endeavour is ADAM Bistro, which, among other things, battles modern mediocrity with dishes like paprika chicken, game stew, and green pea pottage, demonstrating that classics never go out of fashion.

1013 Budapest, Lánchíd utca 7-9. | Facebook

Street Food: Tölcsibe

Experience a culinary delight like no other at Tölcsibe, your go-to street food destination in both Buda and Pest. They’ve taken the humble chicken wrap to new heights by serving it in a savoury waffle cone, packed with either tender chicken or a vegetarian-friendly jackfruit option. Each cone is packed with crispy fries, tortilla chips, fresh veggies, and special sauces, all made with secret spices. Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely spring walk or simply have a craving for something tasty, Tölcsibe’s inventive offerings are too good to resist.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 23.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16. | Facebook

BBQ: Petrol Beer & BBQ

If you’re a fan of smoky flavours and zesty craft beers, Petrol Beer & BBQ is an absolute must-visit. From their reimagined BBQ dishes to cheesy delights like truffle fried mac and cheese bites and extra cheesy baked potatoes, there’s something for everyone at this new wave BBQ sanctuary. More than an eatery, the impressive food selection is perfectly complemented by a range of local craft beers, making your dining experience truly unforgettable. Whether you’re a meat lover or a beer buff, Petrol promises a culinary adventure that’s worth every mouthful.

1085 Budapest, József körút 35. | Facebook

Coffee with a View: Steamhouse Café

Perched on the upper floor of the Batthyány Square Market Hall, Steamhouse Café takes the breathtaking panorama of the Danube to soaring new heights. With a promise of freshly roasted coffee and unique brews, the coffee house beckons you to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing view of the Hungarian Parliament, all while delighting in your chosen beverage within an invigorating ambiance. Should your visit extend beyond a fleeting coffee break, don’t hesitate to pair your drink with a scrumptious breakfast treat – a pleasure that’s bound to be amplified in this extraordinary setting.

1011 Budapest, Batthyány tér 5-6. | Facebook

Fusion: Balagan

We find Balagan located on the first floor of Akácfa Street’s irreplaceable Mazel Tov restaurant. Conceived in the spirit of organized chaos, its menu spans national cuisines, elevating the most exciting characteristics of Israeli and Eastern European culinary arts to a new level, manifested in appetizing mezze and shareable small plates. A daring drink list complements the contemporary fusion menu, with cocktail glasses filled to the brim with personal mixology experiments and a medley of Middle Eastern impressions, all served with impeccable service that lasts until the very end of your visit.

1072 Budapest, Akácfa utca 47. | Facebook

World Cuisine: Flava Kitchen&More

Plunge into the mesmerizing universe of Flava Kitchen&More, a pulsating urban sanctuary nestled near Szabadság Square. Surrender to an irresistible vortex of international tastes, ranging from authentic Hungarian dishes to exotic North African, Latin American, and Far Eastern gastronomic treasures. Escape the winter chill as you indulge in Flava’s bold and imaginative cocktails, served in a lush, inviting setting. Let your palate lead the way through the restaurant’s vibrant menu, showcasing tantalizing offerings like succulent chicken kofta, char-grilled octopus, soul-warming ramen, and decadent nougat babka.

1051 Budapest, Október 6. utca 26. | Facebook

Winter Garden: Bereg Embassy Bar & Cafe

Tucked away in the charming courtyard of Hattyúház, Bereg Embassy Bar & Cafe is a captivating retreat that encapsulates the essence of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County. Run by two siblings native to the region, this hidden gem offers a tranquil atmosphere complemented by hearty meals crafted from premium ingredients and an exceptional selection of drinks. Indulge in a shot of Talléros pálinka, savour the garden’s signature burger, or curl up with a good bock and a cup of coffee in the comfort of a heated igloo for a truly magical experience.

1015 Budapest, Batthyány utca 49/B | Facebook