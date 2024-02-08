Your Ultimate Guide to Must-Visit Gigs in the Early Spring

Ready your calendars and dive into a world of entertainment with these unmissable gigs that promise unforgettable experiences for the approaching early spring!

Cirque du Soleil (8-11 February)

The vibrant production Cirque du Soleil’s OVO explores the insect world with colours, acrobatics, and biodiversity. With three new acts and characters added in 2022, OVO promises a joyous adventure for all ages. Featuring 100 talented individuals from 25 countries, OVO has thrilled over 7 million spectators in 160 cities and 30 countries since 2009. Secure your tickets now on livenation.hu for an unforgettable evening of entertainment between 8-11 February!

LP (7 March)

Get ready for an unforgettable night with LP at Budapest Arena on 7 March! Experience the powerhouse vocals and rebellious spirit that made “Lost On You” a global hit. With over 25 million monthly listeners, influenced by legends like Freddie Mercury, LP’s live show promises to captivate the audience. Prepare yourself for a unique blend of anthems of love and self-discovery. Don’t miss this chance to witness LP’s extraordinary talent live on 7 March 2024! For tickets, head to livenation.hu.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party (16-17 March)

Get ready for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party hitting Budapest! Cheer for your fave monsters in the dark at MVM Dome on 16-17 March. Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, and the new HW 5-Alarm™ will rock the show. Light party, lasers, and giveaways included! Don’t miss the pre-show track walk to see the action behind the scenes. You can also get up close, meet the drivers, and snag autographs! It’s a monster truck extravaganza you won’t wanna miss! For tickets, go to livenation.hu.

The Rose (17 March)

The Rose, a Korean indie rock band, with members Woosung, Dojoon, Jaehyeong, and Hajoon, gained fame for their dynamic concerts and globally acclaimed albums. After a temporary hiatus, they reunited in 2022, releasing the “HEAL” album and embarking on a successful world tour. The band’s fusion of rock and pop, emotional depth, and commitment to personal fan connections set them apart. Snag your tickets at livenation.hu and catch The Rose’s Dawn to Dusk tour at Budapest Arena on 17 March 2024!