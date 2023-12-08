Drinking with Music: 7 Lively Watering Holes for the Musically Inclined

Get ready to groove, Budapest! We’re taking you on a toe-tapping tour of the city’s best pubs and bars, where live music and zesty drinks harmoniously unite. Sip, sway, and let the good times roll!

Giero Pub

Dive into the vibrant world of Giero Pub, an intimate basement bar tucked away in the heart of Budapest, where authentic gypsy music comes alive every night from 11PM. As violin, piano, and double bass create an enchanting aura, this cozy nook offers an unforgettable experience like no other. Though small in size, Aunt Gizi’s warm hospitality ensures you’ll feel right at your grandma’s place while basking in the captivating tunes. Don’t forget to carry cash, as credit cards aren’t accepted, and be ready for a 1000 HUF entry fee.

1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede utca 58. | Facebook

Ikon Piano Bar

Discover Kazinczy Street’s dimly-lit gem, where live piano music and modern bistro dishes unite to create a swanky and scrumptious milieu from Wednesday to Saturday. Listen to pianist Norbert Gazsi’s renditions of Hungarian classics, 70s disco hits, Michael Bublé songs, and sultry jazz music, while savouring Hungarian wines or a cheeky G&T menu, and indulging in the delectable cooking of chef Tamás Farkas. Plus, as a rare treat in Budapest, IKON’s kitchen stays open past midnight, perfect for late-night cravings.

1075 Budapest, Kazinczy utca 5. | Website

Fonó Buda Music House

Step into the warm embrace of Fonó, a legendary communal venue that has been fostering cultural connections and collaboration through the power of music, dance, and words for over 18 years. Known for its diverse programs, Fonó surprises audiences with an array of concerts, dance houses, and workshops. Meanwhile, the venue’s buzzing folk pub, Fonó Café invites guests to unwind and warm up to the night’s program with a variety of homemade-style Hungarian meals, a wide selection of premium wines, and kicking pálinkas.

1116 Budapest, Sztregova utca 3. | Website

Café Zsivágó

While Budapest does have its fair share of trendy bars, just like any other buzzing European capital city, it also boasts a number of delightfully old-timey gems, such as Café Zsivágó. Tucked away in Paulay Ede Street, this charming spot oozes nostalgia with its flowery wallpaper, antique picture frames, and heirloom furniture. But don’t be fooled by its vintage vibe – Café Zsivágó knows how to party, regularly hosting energetic live music concerts!

1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede utca 55. | Website

Opus Jazz Club

In close proximity to the iconic Great Market Hall, Opus Jazz Club is the place to be for jazz enthusiasts, foodies, and thirsty souls alike. This cozy hotspot lures world-famous jazz artists and serves scrumptious bistro-style dishes, tempting drinks, and head-bobbing contemporary jazz concerts from Wednesday to Saturday. Opus Jazz Club entices guests with its modern yet snug atmosphere, and a menu that caters to all – whether you’re tackling food allergies or simply ravenous as a wolf.

1093 Budapest, Mátyás utca 8. | Website

Jedermann

Nestled in Pest’s vibrant restaurant street, Jedermann feels like a home away from home. A favourite daytime hangout for local university students, it transforms into one of Budapest’s top eats-and-tunes venues by night. Jedermann offers a colourful lineup of live music, from string quartets and swing ensembles to jazz and funk concerts, while serving up dishes that’ll make your mouth water, including stuffed French toast, chili con carne, and confit pork filet with steamed purple cabbage and mashed potatoes, catering to a wide range of culinary and musical tastes at the same time.

1092 Budapest, Ráday utca 58. | Facebook