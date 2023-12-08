Retro Lángos: Indulging in Hungary’s Doughsome Answer to Pizza

Although typically associated with lazy summers spent by lakes and on lidos, Hungary’s number one beach food can be enjoyed all-year round, with the colder temperatures only enhancing the lángos experience.

In 2011, Retro Lángos made our beloved deep-fried comfort food (traditionally consumed plain or topped with garlic oil, sour cream, and grated cheese) available in Budapest all year round. Initially, they opened a tiny food stand next to Arany János metro station, which grew immensely popular during its 9-year lease. Due to the metro station’s renovation, the food stand had to close, but Retro Lángos survived in the form of a brand new, modern lángos bistro just across the street.

Today, they serve over 20 types of lángos, ranging from classic flavours to inventive variations, such as the Meat Bomb inspired by a guest who wanted all available toppings on his lángos. Even those with food intolerances can enjoy gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan options. All lángoses are lovingly prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients on the spot.

Retro Lángos’ winter favourites include sheep curd-sausage lángos with scallion, tzatziki sauce-chicken lángos with tomato and feta cheese, and the mouth-watering pulled pork lángos with BBQ sauce. Whether you go for a simple, a seasonal, or a more creative lángos, don’t forget to pair them with the unique Retro specialty cocktail, a sensational blend of Tubi, ginger, and passion fruit.

The warm indoor seating area attracts many people during the winter months, so it’s common to see a queue in front of the bistro, especially on weekends. But fear not, Retro Lángos is famous for its fast service. A friendly, 20-member staff ensures you’ll fill your belly with a hearty lángos in no time.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25. | Website