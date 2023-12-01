Budapest’s Palace Quarter: 4 Astonishing Spots

Get ready to explore the enchanting Palace Quarter in the heart of the city. This historic district is a captivating blend of architecture, culture, and culinary delights. Discover the top sights, dining experiences, and activities that make this neighbourhood a must-visit on your Budapest adventure.

National Museum of Hungary

The Hungarian National Museum is not your typical stuffy museum – it’s a vibrant journey through Hungary’s history, culture, and art. Whether you’re a history buff or just looking for a cool place to explore, this museum’s got something for everyone. Inside, you’ll uncover a treasure trove of artifacts, from ancient times to modern days. Admire the stunning Hungarian coronation regalia, get lost in the world of medieval Hungary, and explore the crown jewels, the armour of knights, and tons of intriguing exhibitions. After soaking in all that history and culture, take a breather in the museum’s beautiful garden, which is a serene oasis in the heart of the city, perfect for a relaxing walk. In case you fancy a cup of tea or a tasty dessert, visit Geraldine Confectionary located right in the park.

1088 Budapest, Múzeum krt. 14-16. | Website

Jesuit Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

The church, well known for its distinct red brick exterior, was designed in a French-Romanesque style by József Kauser, got its grand opening in 1909 and quickly became the heart of the Hungarian Jesuit community that very same year. After its inauguration, a vibrant religious community blossomed around the church, although it had to take a 30-year break during the socialist era. Since 1989, the church has been thriving once more, and its support has been unwavering. If you face the charming Szent Lőrinc Square, you’ll see the arched windows and decorations, all part of the Neo-Romanesque style.

1085 Budapest, Mária u. 25. | Website

Mikszáth Square

You’ll stumble upon one of downtown’s coziest squares in the heart of the Palace Quarter, not too far from the always lively Kálvin Square. This charming spot sits at the crossroads of Szentkirályi Street, Reviczky Street, and Krúdy Street, and it’s named after famous Hungarian writer Kálmán Mikszáth. In the middle of the square, there is a cute little fountain, surrounded by benches and spots to chill. This place is a total hit with the hip local crew, because there are a bunch of rad restaurants, bistros, and cafes right on the square and in the nearby streets. They’re dishing out fantastic food and awesome vibes, making it a surefire go-to for good times and great eats!

If you’re in the mood for a truly authentic Spanish tapas experience, head over to Arqutecto Pitpit, in case you’re more into Italian cuisine, check out Basilico Pizzeria and for a cozy evening of sipping wine, Zengő Wine Bar is the perfect choice. For the most delectable coffee experience, make a beeline for LUMEN, where you’ll savour the finest, aromatic brews. And if you’re a beer aficionado, plop down at Jaromír by the Church, where you can revel in a fantastic selection of craft beers while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

Uránia National Film Theatre

The Uránia National Film Theatre isn’t your run-of-the-mill cinema; it’s a time machine that catapults you into a century-old cinematic wonderland. Back in 1895, it started as an orpheum tucked away in the lower floors of a charming apartment building. Fast forward to 1917, and voila, it officially transformed into a cinema. But here’s the real gem: it has been showcasing moving pictures since 1899, making it Hungary’s oldest continuously operating film theatre. Besides catching a flick, you can groove to a concert or get lost in a ballet performance in the spectacular screening rooms of the building.

1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 21. | Website