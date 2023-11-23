Winter Wonderland in Budapest: 6 Places to Discover this Season

As the holiday season approaches, the Hungarian capital transforms into a true winter wonderland. From picturesque castles and petting zoos to relaxing thermal baths, it has something for everyone. So, bundle up, grab a mug of mulled wine, and embark on a jolly jaunt through Budapest!

City Park

City Park’s iconic Vajdahunyad Castle takes centre stage during the holidays with its bustling Yuletide bazaar, where families can indulge in delectable delights, one-of-a-kind crafts, and heartwarming performances. The park also brims with a myriad of marvellous museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the House of Hungarian Music, and the Museum of Ethnography, providing plentiful opportunities for cultural adventures. As twilight descends, make your way to the historic ice rink, where you can gracefully glide across the ice in-between two chimney cake breaks.

Margaret Island

Offering a serene sanctuary for those seeking a respite from the festive frenzy, Margaret Island is home to a delightful, free petting zoo where visitors can interact with adorable animals, creating heartwarming memories amidst the holiday hustle. The island’s romantic art nouveau water tower stands as a testament to the city’s Christmas charm, inviting couples and architecture enthusiasts alike. For a truly rejuvenating experience, visit the Palatinus Baths’ wellness section, where bathers can unwind in a soothing sauna world and indulge in a heated outdoor pool.

Normafa

Accessible from Széll Kálmán Square via the time-honoured Cogwheel Railway, Normafa is a beloved hiking destination that transforms into a snowy playground each winter, featuring a fun-filled sledding area and an array of ski runs for adventure-seekers. Glide through the crisp winter air on the iconic Zugliget chairlift, then climb the steps of the arresting Elizabeth Lookout, a towering structure reminiscent of a Disney fairytale, where you can revel in the panoramic view of Budapest’s skyline.

ELTE Botanical Garden

For the first time in Budapest, ELTE Botanical Garden invites visitors to experience the world-renowned multimedia exhibition that is Garden of Lights. Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing universe of Alice in Wonderland, where you’ll encounter the enigmatic Cheshire Cat, who’ll tell you about the power of imagination, and the wise Caterpillar, who reveals the boundless possibilities that arise when you let your creativity soar. Let loose at the whimsical Mad Tea Party, and help the Queen of Hearts reclaim her own imaginative spirit!

1083 Budapest, Illés u. 25. | Website

Gellért Hill

Steeped in history and natural beauty, 235 meters high Gellért Hill offers an array of delightful attractions for visitors of all ages: it hosts a thrilling slide park, two imaginative themed playgrounds, and the imposing Liberty Statue. As you explore the area, don’t miss the breathtaking section of the Budai Zöld hiking trail, which winds its way through a number of stunning vantage points, then recharge your batteries in the soothing rooftop pool of the nearby Rudas Baths, soaking in the magnificent views of your surroundings.

Budapest Park

Once again, Europe’s biggest open-air entertainment complex transforms itself into a wintertime paradise from 1 December, offering a frosty, fun-filled experience for visitors looking to embrace the cold season, awaiting skaters with a massive, 2,100-square-meter ice rink, a cozy heated tent where you can warm up with delicious hot drinks and snacks after your icy escapades, dazzling lights, and upbeat music. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or a beginner eager to learn, Budapest Park’s Ice World promises an unforgettable winter pastime just a stone’s throw away from the city centre.

1095 Budapest, Fábián Juli tér 1. | Website

If you are craving more festive vibes: