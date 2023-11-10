Andrássy Avenue Amble: 8 Must-See Sights

Embark on a captivating journey along the iconic Andrássy Avenue, where history, culture, and elegance seamlessly converge. Our guide to the treasures that line this grand boulevard will take you on a memorable exploration of Hungary’s capital, revealing its hidden gems.

Erzsébet Square

Erzsébet Square, the buzzing heart of Budapest’s downtown, is the place to be for foodies and fun-seekers. It’s like a culinary carnival, with a carousel of restaurants, bistros, and bars ready to tantalize your taste buds. But the real star of the show is the Budapest Eye, a colossal Ferris wheel smack dab in the middle of it all. Hop on, take a spin, and prepare to be spellbound as you soar high above the cityscape. From the top, you’ll catch a breathtaking view of Budapest, and when the holiday season rolls around, you’ll even glimpse the twinkling lights of the Christmas market below.

Paris Department Store

The Paris Department Store stands as a true gem, especially during the magical holiday season. Built on the site of the historic Terézváros Casino back in 1911, this grandiose shopping haven was the brainchild of wholesaler Samuel Goldberger. When you glance at it from Andrássy Avenue, prepare to be wowed by an exquisite Art Nouveau facade, which gives a glimpse into the golden era of architecture and design. On the rooftop, visit the 360 Bar, where you can enjoy a cocktail and take in the mesmerizing panoramic view of the city.

Opera House of Budapest

Step into a world of grandeur and enchantment at the newly renovated Budapest Opera House! With its recent facelift, this historic gem is now even more stunning, and they’ve opened their doors to curious visitors. Join one of their guided tours and get ready to be transported back in time while discovering the secrets of this architectural marvel. And what’s more, during the holiday season, you can revel in the magic of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” as it graces the stage. It’s the perfect blend of cultural exploration and festive cheer, making your visit an unforgettable experience in the heart of Budapest!

Liszt Ferenc Square

Since 1907, this lively place has proudly donned the name of the musical maestro Franz Liszt, celebrating the grand opening of the Academy of Music at number 8. On one side, you’ll discover a majestic statue of the legendary composer, and at the end of Andrássy Avenue, there’s the spirited presence of Endre Ady. This square, nestled right in the heart of the city, is a whirlwind of dining delights. You can hop from one quirky eatery to another, with options like the hip Menza, the lively Korhely, and the charming Café Viant. So, take a stroll, soak in the musical history, and savour the eclectic dining experiences in this bustling hub of Budapest!

House of Terror

Andrássy Avenue’s House of Terror is a real eye-opener! It’s set up in the very place where the communist secret police used to do their thing once the Soviets took over from Ferenc Szálasi’s Arrow Cross Party. Inside, there is a permanent exhibition that pays tribute to the people who suffered under both the Hungarian Nazis and the Communist regime. You can step into a little voting booth and catch a video about that fishy election that landed the Communist Party in charge. Or how about taking a seat on a courtroom bench? The walls are decked out with secret police records and if you’re up for it, you can venture down to the basement prison.

Kodály Circle

During the holiday season, Budapest’s Kodály Circle is a captivating mystery wrapped in history. Nestled between Andrássy Avenue and Heroes’ Square, this charming square boasts grand palaces, historic statues, and an ancient plane tree. Wander through the opulent past, admire the four impressive statues, and explore the iconic Andrássy Court, once home to luminaries like Zoltán Kodály. But this place is more than its residents; it’s steeped in mystique, from ghost stories to enigmatic events. Uncover the secrets and be enchanted by this unique square during your holiday visit.

Heroes’ Square

Framed by the Museum of Fine Arts and the Kunsthalle, Hungary’s grandest square is an architectural wonder designed by the dynamic duo Albert Schickedanz and Fülöp Herczog. It all started in 1896 for the millennial celebrations, but the star of the show, the Millennium Memorial, didn’t make its debut until 1906. The Millennium Memorial is a stunner, with Archangel Gabriel atop a towering column, holding Hungary’s Holy Crown. There’s a crew of seven Hungarian chieftains on horseback, four allegorical figures, and 14 significant figures from Hungarian history in two colonnades.

CSÓK Bistro

At CSÓK Bistro, the meeting point of contemporary art and good food, you can savour heavenly appetizers, delicious meals, and unique desserts, while sipping on some wine or a cocktail. Indulge in a delightful surprise when you dine at CSÓK Bistro! They are treating you to a tempting assortment of macarons in a wide array of flavours. Immerse yourself in the charming ambiance of the Andrássy Road Villa as you enjoy your meal. Secure your table reservation today to take advantage of this exclusive offer at the restaurant! Simply present the Funzine magazine or display our webpage on your mobile device to claim your special gift.

