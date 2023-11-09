The Newest Spot for Beer Aficionados: Margaret’s Restaurant & Pub

Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur of beer or simply feel adventurous enough to try some specialties, with 20 beers on tap, Margaret’s Restaurant & Pub is your place to be!

In the heart of the city, at the foot of Margaret Bridge on the Buda side, a new spot has been attracting beer lovers since its opening in late August. With a real downtown bar feel, Margaret’s carries an impressive assortment of local and international brands – like Budapest-based FIRST Craft Beer, the Czech Bohemia Regent or Primator – that all beer enthusiasts would surely appreciate. Here, you will find a wide range of pale ales, IPAs, NEIPAs, and stouts. In addition to the heavier brews, the 9% IPA being the most massive, Margaret’s offers 3 types of fruit beers.

The menu is also worth mentioning – or tasting, for that matter: looking at the bar snacks alone, you will be tempted to try the paprika mangalica crackling with red onion and sourdough bread or the cold Bavarian sausage right away! Excellent ingredients and expertise combined with many years of experience shine through everything prepared here: legendary Hungarian dishes like red wine beef stew, confit duck leg or tenderloin steak – and so much more for you to enjoy at Margaret’s!

Margaret’s is where the party’s at, no matter the occasion! They’ve got live music on the weekends, making it the ultimate hangout spot for friends, family feasts, birthday bashes, and anniversaries. Need a place for your company event? They’ve got you covered with a room for up to 30 people, and they’ll also handle all the planning!

Margaret’s isn’t just about good times, they’re also dishing out some seriously cool events and jaw-dropping deals. So, make sure to keep tabs on Margaret’s Facebook page for the scoop on what’s happening!

1027 Budapest, Margit körút 2. |Website