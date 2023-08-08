Summer in the City: 6 Beautiful Parks to Explore

It is no surprise that people who live in a big city usually crave the outdoors. Fortunately, Budapest has a number of gorgeous parks and spacious squares where we can recharge our batteries.

Margaret Island

A peninsula located between Buda and Pest, calm but full of life Margaret Island is probably the most precious green oasis in the city. There are plenty of sights we recommend you visiting there: the music fountain, the ruins of a 13th century monastery, the art nouveau water tower, the tiny zoo, and the Japanese garden, just to mention a few.

Funzine’s tip: Renting a quadracycle (“bringóhintó”) is a fun way to discover the whole peninsula.

Károlyi Garden

Formerly owned by the Károlyi family, Károlyi Garden is the oldest of its kind in Budapest. Situated in District V., the once private area is an urban park today with seasonal flowers, playgrounds, shaded chess tables, and one of Hungary’s oldest white mulberry trees. The French-style, baroque garden serves as a perfect hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Funzine’s tip: Have a tasty Hungarian meal at the nearby Belvárosi Disznótoros eatery!

Kopaszi Dam

Situated close to Rákóczi Bridge, Kopaszi Dam (or as we call it in Hungarian, Kopaszi-gát) is a recently revived riverside area where everyone can find something to their liking. Restaurants, bakeries, concert venues, you name it. The colorful what-to-do list includes activities such as high-speed water rides and dragon boating.

Funzine’s tip: Beautiful Sho Beach is the go-to place if you would like to take a dip in the water or sunbathe.

Lake Feneketlen

There’s an artificial lake in Újbuda (District XI.) which is surrounded by greenery. The scene is idyllic: the water surface mirrors the reflection of a beautiful Cistercian church. Considering the peace and calm the area radiates, it is no surprise that in the spring and summer, people visit Lake Feneketlen with a picnic mat and a bottle of wine or a good book.

Funzine’s tip: Take a walk at a close-by botanical garden, Buda Arboretum.

Széllkapu Park

One of Central Europe’s largest recreation grounds, 26 000 m2 Széllkapu Park is modern, sustainable and eye-catching. Opened in 2020, Millenáris Park’s newest addition is complete with a three-dimensional hanging garden, a cherry grove, 355 new trees and design solar panels. It’s open to the public every day between 6 AM and 11 PM.

Funzine’s tip: Visit Zsiráf Buda and take a seat at the cozy terrace, both the food and the entertainment are amazing.

Liberty Square

Having a name that commemorates the Revolution and War of Independence of 1848-49, Liberty Square (or Szabadság tér, in Hungarian) is located at the centre of the city. The piazza is embraced by such prestigious buildings as the Exchange Palace and the Hungarian National Bank. The numerous sculptures and an interactive fountain also make it worth visiting.

Funzine’s tip: Head to St. Stephen’s Basilica and take the stairs up to the tower. The view is worth the climb.