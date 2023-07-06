The Loveliest Cake Heaven on Bartók Boulevard: PupiCake

You will find the cutest pastel-coloured patisserie of Budapest on Bartók Boulevard, where the counter is crammed with fantastic cakes (including sugar-free ones), creamy pies, the crispiest cookies, and perfect-looking pastries. Meet PupiCake!

In just seven years, PupiCake turned from a little pastry shop into a charming confectionary of one of the coolest neighbourhoods of Budapest. But what is its secret, you might ask. The success lies undeniably in the devotion of the business owners, Orsolya and her husband. They have been running PupiCake with undying enthusiasm and full of creative ideas.

Stepping into this sweet heaven, the first thing that will catch your eye is the colourful array of mouth-watering tarts, pies, biscuits, and cupcakes lining up in the refrigerator, on the counter, and on the tables. All of them are made on the spot, just above your head, in the upstairs kitchen, and amid the sweet smell of desserts, you might get a glimpse of how the cakes are decorated downstairs.

As for the assortment of desserts, you are sure to find many traditionally made cakes, as well as sugar-free ones that are safe to enjoy for people with insulin resistance or diabetes. The daily changing repertoire guarantees you find new favourites every time you visit PupiCake. Different spices and edible flowers bring the cakes to life, while the special flavour combinations, such as strawberry-basil, lemon-chamomile, and sweet cottage cheese-orange blossom will sweep you off your feet.

Stop by for a coffee break and enjoy the terrace with a slice of heaven, or choose your favourite cake and place your order at least two days in advance – on the website, via email, or in person. You can even have PupiCake bake the wedding cake of your dreams, they will no doubt exceed your expectations!

1114 Budapest, Bartók Béla út 25. | Website