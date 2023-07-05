4 Live Shows to See this Summer

Get ready for an unforgettable summer of live music as Budapest welcomes some of the biggest names in the rock and metal world!

Rammstein

On 11 & 12 July, German industrial metal and hard rock giants Rammstein will take centre stage at the monumental Puskás Aréna as part of their epic European Stadium Tour. Get ready to rock with one of the world’s most captivating live acts, and prepare for an electrifying show full of jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and unforgettable music, featuring iconic hits, such as ‘Du hast’, ‘Sonne’, and ‘Deutschland’. Get one of the last tickets at livenation.hu!

Deep Purple

Their legendary sound has influenced countless bands, they’ve sold over 100 million albums, and have been named the “loudest band” by the Guinness World Records. Deep Purple are deservedly considered the pioneers of heavy metal and modern rock, and they continue to captivate audiences. Grab your tickets at livenation.hu, and witness their brand new show as they celebrate 50 years of rock history on 16 July at Budapest Arena!

Depeche Mode

On 28 July, Puskás Aréna will come alive as the legendary British new wave synth pop band Depeche Mode light up the stadium. Immerse yourself in their iconic sound and join tens of thousands of fans as they sing along to Dave Gahan and co’s biggest anthems, including ‘Enjoy the Silence’, ‘Personal Jesus’, and their latest chart-topper from ‘Memento Mori’, the group’s 15th studio album Ghosts Again. Don’t miss out on this event and secure your tickets now at livenation.hu.

Deez Nuts

Unleash your punk spirit as Deez Nuts returns to Budapest! After rocking the A38 boat earlier this year, the Melbourne-based hardcore punk and rapcore band is ready to amp up the volume at Dürer Kert on 3 August with an explosive performance, bringing their high-energy, hip hop-influenced bangers and pure Ozzie mayhem to the riverside venue. Buy your tickets online at livenation.hu and go nuts with Deez Nuts!