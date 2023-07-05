Amusing Time Travel to Budapest Retro: Retro Museum in the Heart of the City

Guised as a museum, Budapest Retro Interactive Museum is actually a time capsule just a few minutes’ walk from central Erzsébet Square, filling the day of the young and the old with infinite nostalgia and laughter.

Located at the always lively Október 6. Street, Budapest Retro Interactive Museum invites both locals and foreigners for an amusing time travel ride into the age of Socialist Hungary. And you don’t even have to be a fan of everything retro to enjoy exploring the museum with great enthusiasm, and make unforgettable memories while doing so.

Entering the space, a unique, eclectic style hall-bistro hybrid welcomes you, furnished with characteristic fake leather chairs in red, vibrant decorations evoking the atmosphere of the “good old times”, as well as retro drinks, snacks, and cakes typical of the Communist era. Get ready for an extraordinary museum visit at one of the glass tables with a time-honoured cup of coffee or a tempting slice of sugary dream.

This interactive centre of entertainment functions as a retro playground, and unlike most museums, it is full of things to open, push, touch, and try. You will relish opening the doors of the cupboards that resemble Hungary’s notorious concrete blocks of flats, but this time, they hide treasures of the past. The exhibited relics like granny’s old plastic hair rollers give way to long-forgotten childhood memories and never before told stories.

From the objects that Hungarian astronaut Bertalan Farkas took into space to household wives’ typical home furnishing, distinct themes and special items guide you through time. You will even find a retro TV studio where you can experience first-hand what news reporting in the 20th century felt like.

And before you get back to the present day’s reality, make time to say goodbye to Socialist Hungary with an all-time favourite hot sandwich,enjoyed best with a Bambi soft drink on the side.

1051 Budapest, Október 6. utca 4. | Website