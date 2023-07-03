3 Rooftop Bars in Budapest You Will Not Want to Leave

Budapest is renowned for its vibrant rooftop bar scene, offering stunning panoramic views of the city. Whether you’re sipping on a refreshing cocktail while enjoying the sunset or dancing under the stars, Budapest’s rooftop bars provide a memorable experience for locals and tourists alike.

Monkey Restaurant

Can you imagine gazing at the iconic Budapest panorama while tucking in a tasty Monkey Schnitzel, a tender lamb steak, or a fantastic tagliatelle arrabbiata? At the terrace of Monkey Restaurant, you can encounter this unforgettable culinary experience that stimulates all five of your senses. In addition to the delightful meals brought to you by Chef Tamás, the assortment of premium quality beverages will also blow your mind. Oh, we almost forgot to mention the best part: this jungle-themed rooftop bistro is located right at the foot of Buda Castle, in the beautifully renovated Várkert Bazaar, making it an ideal place for ending your day on a high note.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 4. | Website

Liz and Chain Sky Lounge

How about enjoying breath-taking sunsets, ice-cold gin tonics, and unforgettable evenings above Budapest? Indulge yourself in the mesmerizing panorama over the city and observe the Danube bridges, the Parliament, and Buda Castle, the Basilica, the Citadel, and Gellért Hill with a refreshing drink in your hand! Open from Wednesday to Saturday (between 5 PM and 1 AM), Liz and Chain Sky Lounge welcomes you with a touch of the Italian way of life, should you choose them either for a romantic date or birthday celebrations with your friends. This gorgeous setting and the friendly staff are also available for smaller, private events.

1052 Budapest, Apáczai Csere János utca 4. | Website

High Note SkyBar

Voted as one of the 15 best rooftop bars in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, High Note SkyBar is a full-service, lushly landscaped rooftop garden designed for your personal dining, drinking, and sunbathing pleasure. Situated on top of downtown Aria Hotel Budapest, this all-season open-air venue offers more than just a breath-taking view over the domes of the neighbouring St. Stephen’s Basilica and an enticing bar menu: it also boasts a decadent selection of cocktails the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else, including the Széchenyi Baths cocktail, with red wine, Cointreau, strawberry, blueberry, and verjus.

1051 Budapest, Hercegprímás utca 5. | Website