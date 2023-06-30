City Park’s Robinson Restaurant Offers Great Food & Gorgeous Views

Evoking the charming milieu of lovely family gatherings and romantic outings of the 19th century City Park, ever-renewing Robinson Restaurant is the island of unforgettable food affairs and more.

Located right next to Heroes’ Square and Vajdahunyad Castle, Robinson Restaurant, overlooking City Park Lake, has been among Budapest’s top dining spots since 1989. They believe that the key to success lies in constant development. Whenever something is redesigned, whether it is the interior or the menu, owner Árpád László keeps a close eye on every detail, making sure that guests will always be delighted to come back.

The restaurant itself is trendy and classy inside, and the atmosphere is unquestionably romantic. The icing on the cake is the unparalleled panorama over some of Budapest’s most famous sights. Considering the items on the menu, everything is excellent at all times. Food is absolutely great, and the impressive wine assortment doesn’t disappoint either.

Other than quality, customer satisfaction is equally important. The attentive service, of which Robinson prides itself on, is only a fraction of it though, as regulars return for the personalized experience, too.

As this year’s unique new attraction, a “floating table” will be introduced. It means that eight lucky guests can take a seat on a beautifully decorated catamaran, anchored to the side of the restaurant, under a pavilion which is equipped with a chandelier. Without a doubt, it’s going to be the most stylish way to spend the evening, regardless of what you want to do. It is the perfect location for a memorable first date, a casual rum tasting with friends, a delightful dinner with family, or a business meeting.

If you wish to impress your loved ones, Robinson is the place to go. Make sure to book a table in advance!

Robinson Restaurant 1146 Budapest, Városligeti tó (City Park) robinsonrestaurant.hu/en +36 30 663 6871