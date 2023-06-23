A Fun Ride to Budapest’s Landmarks

Strolling through a stunning city like Budapest is splendid, but it can sure be tiring and time-consuming. And you don’t want to miss out on all the marvellous sights, do you? Lucky for you, E-Magine Tours has a magical solution that caters to those who want to see as much of Budapest as possible in the least amount of time.

Offering guided tours and e-scooter rides since 2017, the team of E-Magine Tours provides you with a fun and foolproof way of exploring Budapest on your own terms, thanks to their easy-to-handle, robust, fully electric, zero-emission MonsteRoller e-scooters. With its 9.5-inch-wide wheels, comfortable seat and low platform, cruising on a MonsteRoller feels more like surfing than riding. Plus, the scooter can easily climb to the top of even the steepest slopes in the city, and the battery lasts about 30 km per charge, making it an excellent way to cover long distances while taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

Whether it’s a full-day self-guided ride with your friends, or a small-group tour led by a knowledgeable scooterite, E-Magine has got you covered. You can pick and choose from eight different tours that suit all schedules and tastes, from a night tour of illuminated Buda to a journey centred around the Pest highlights. First-time visitors of the Hungarian capital are suggested to book a ticket to the 3-hour long “Budapest All In” tour, with all the must-see destinations of Buda, Pest and Margaret Island included. Even more fun is the foodie-friendly “Ride, Eat & Love” tour, which includes a selection of Hungarian culinary classics to sample along the ride.

Now all you need to do is book an appointment online, bring a valid photo ID, show up sober a few minutes before your booked start time, and enjoy the ride of your life. No driver’s license required!

For more information, visit emaginetours.com!