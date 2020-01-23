Lunar New Year Festival in Budapest’s Chinatown with Grand Parade

The annual Spring Festival has become the most well-known and most-visited Chinese cultural and gastronomical program in Hungary. Last year the number of participants was over 30,000 including Hungarians and local Chinese people.

2020 would be the first time that it is held outdoors, in Budapest’s Chinatown (Budapesti kínai negyed). Part of Jegenye utca, the main street of Chinatown will be closed to make room for the cultural and gourmet road show, just like the miaohui (Temple Fair) in China.

A huge stage and tents will be installed along the road where entertaining performances will take place, as well as cultural and family programs. Among the many highlights of the weekend, Fanpu Chinese Music Ensemble, a professional traditional orchestra will fly in from the City of Xingtai to play classic folk music on both two days. You are cordially invited to join the celebrating crowd. Entry is free!

Time and date: 10:00-16:00, Sat-Sun, 1-2 February, location: Chinatown Budapest (Monori Center), District X, Jegenye u. 26-30. For further information, click here!

Programs

On Jegenye utca:

10:00-10:30 Chinese firecrackers, dragon and lion dance, Grand Parade with folk and festive costumes

10:30-16:00: hang blessed red ribbons onto the wishing trees

11:00-16:00: try on Chinese folk costumes (“cosplay”)

17:00 (2nd February only): fireworks

On the stage: 10:00-12:00, 13:30-16:00

folk music and instruments, folk dance, kungfu, qipao, and many other cultural performances.

Highlight: a series of classic in both the morning sessions by Fanpu Chinese Music Ensemble

In the heated tents: 10:00-16:00

Chinese calligraphy and painting

Tea-making and tasting

Chinese craftsmanship: paper-cutting, Chinese knotting

Family and kids programs: paper dragon DIY, tiger clay sculpture coloring, Chinese sports and games

Chinese traditional medicine: free diagnosis and treatment on the scene

10 gastronomic stalls: 10:00-16:00