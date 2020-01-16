We’ve Found a Peaceful Oasis in Budapest: Monsoon Yoga & Pilates

Pilates and yoga are great activities. While the former lengthens and stretches all major muscle groups, the latter gives you strength, flexibility, and mind-body awareness.

Monsoon Yoga & Pilates’s team wants to give a chance to everyone attending their classes to reach the deepest self-accomplishment. The beautiful environment and a friendly, peaceful atmosphere are given, as well as the presence of trained and experienced yoga and Pilates instructors. Their motto is: “Yoga is fun”, and they do whatever it takes to pass on this message. The studio’s visitors will be able to fulfil their lack of recreation, relaxation and get to a calmer frame of mind. It is a peaceful oasis located in the green belt of Buda, awaiting people who desire to live a harmonious, balanced life, each day with 50 different types of classes (hatha, vinyasa, ashtanga or kundalini yoga, and many more).

“I’m a night owl: I usually go to bed late and suffer to get up in the morning. A few months ago I learnt about Monsoon Yoga & Pilates and its Pilates Reformer classes which for me represent the first workout routine I’m willing to wake up at 6 am and drive to the other side of Buda by 7 in the morning. Although waking up is not the easiest part, I get satisfied while doing the exercises, and afterwards I feel proud all day for having started the day with moving my body. What’s more, I have realized that I feel much more tired during the day when I skip the morning pilates class and sleep one hour more.”

– Cinti Krajnyik, editor-in-chief.

