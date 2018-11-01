Budapest Uncovered – Cemeteries

On 2 November, Hungarians all over the country flock to cemeteries to light a candle at the grave of loved ones, creating an earthly mirror of the starry night sky, symbolically linking the world below to the heavens above. On the next pages, we’ll show you around three of Budapest’s most solemn cemeteries, shining a light on some gorgeous pieces of funerary architecture along the way!

Kerepesi Cemetery

Also known as the Fiumei út National Graveyard, Kerepesi Cemetery is the oldest and most famous of Budapest’s burial grounds. Considered by many the Hungarian oftentimes Père-Lachaise, it was founded in 1847 at what was then the eastern edge of Pest. The sprawling graveyard is more like a park, covering more than 50 hectares of land, populated by grand monuments, including two arcades (modelling the style of Northern Italian cemeteries) and century-old tree giants.

Today, it’s the city’s innermost cemetery, and one of Europe’s largest National Pantheons, containing the mausoleums of several notable Hungarian statesmen, as well as the tombs of countless iconic figures of Hungarian history from the past one-and-a-half centuries, including Adam Clark, the Scottish engineer of the Chain Bridge, painter Mihály Munkácsy, physicist Loránd Eötvös, and poets Mihály Vörösmarty, Endre Ady, and Attila József.

Without doubt, the three most magnificent mausoleums belong to Lajos Batthyány, Ferenc Deák, and Lajos Kossuth. Battyhány, the country’s first prime minister, was executed by firing squad on 6 October 1849, for his participation in the Hungarian Revolution of 1848. Although his reburial was held in 1870, Batthyány’s neo-Renaissance style mausoleum (financed by public subscription and designed by Albert Schickedanz, the architect behind the Museum of Fine Arts and the Hall of Art) was only finished four years later.

The mausoleum of Ferenc Deák (the man responsible for the Austro-Hungarian Compromise of 1867) was consecrated in 1887: architect Kálmán Gerster’s neo-Renaissance building sports a 27-meters high cupola, and a number of beautiful frescoes, mosaics, and glassworks from Bertalan Székely and Miksa Róth. The cemetery’s most monumental mausoleum belongs to Lajos Kossuth, whose eclectic sepulchre was also designed by Gerster: standing at seven stories high, it features the stylized statues of “Genius” and Goddess Hungaria, while the sarcophagus of Kossuth is located inside the mausoleum, right below the ornate dome of Miksa Róth. If you and your group of 10+ people want to discover the cemetery with the help of a professional tour guide, book your appointment for free by clicking here!

1086 Budapest, Fiumei út 16.

Farkasrét Cemetery

Instead of occupying a flat land like most other cemeteries in the city, the geography of Farkasrét is characterized by a valley-like saddle between two hills, resulting in beautiful viewpoints to the city below. No wonder that locals opposed the idea of opening Buda’s newest public cemetery here in 1894: a resort area was much more to their liking. Ever since the 1950s it’s the preferred burial place of actors, sportsmen, artists, politicians, architects and academics.

Notable residents include actresses Hilda Gobbi and Katalin Karády, composers Zoltán Kodály and Béla Bartók, poet Sándor Weöres, the soldiers of the Volunteer Regiment of Buda, and Mátyás Rákosi, the Communist leader of Hungary between 1949 and 1956. Home to a military cemetery, promenades flanked on both sides by benches, a unique mortuary building designed by Imre Makovecz, thousands of remarkable statues, and gravestones still pockmarked with gunshots from the close-combat fighting between German and Soviet troops during the final days of WWII, the Farkasrét Cemetery has enough spectacles for a full day.

1124 Budapest, Németvölgyi út 99.

Kozma utca Jewish Cemetery

Situated right next to the New Public Cemetery, the Kozma utca Jewish Cemetery is the largest Jewish graveyard in the country, and one of the biggest in Europe. Opened in 1893 to serve as the final resting place for the ever-growing Israelite population of the Hungarian capital, today it has about 300,000 interments, and is filled to the brim with the gorgeous and unusual works of Hungarian architects and sculptors. Although the cemetery boasts hundreds of funerary masterpieces, sadly, most of them are in a saddening state. Still, the cemetery’s forest-like pathways, its forlorn atmosphere, and its alluring Art Nouveau monuments make it a well worth place to visit in the autumn.

1108 Budapest, Kozma utca 6.