Valentine’s Day is the Best Day for a Marriage Proposal – Even if You’re a Dog

Floppy is a black Puli – a type of Hungarian shepherd dog – who saw Mark Zuckerberg’s dog, Beast on Facebook a few months ago, and it was love at first sight.

After sending love letters and photos of herself to Beast, Floppy decided that she wants to marry her crush. The funny proposal video features a choir in dog costumes, that tells the story of Floppy, and finally, they ask the big question. To make sure Beast gets the message, the video was screened from a truck next to Facebook Headquarters, where the loved one is a regular visitor. Floppy is now waiting for Beast’s reaction. Will he bark ‘yes’?