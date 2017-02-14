Postmodern Jukebox Returns to Budapest

The rotating music collective is famous for the absolutely unique style of transforming modern hits into the world of vintage genres such as swing and jazz. Their performances are unforgettable in every way possible and they’re about to return to their Hungarian fans!

Have you ever thought about how the songs of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus or the White Stripes would sound in a jazzy version? Well, let the musicians and singers of Postmodern Jukebox tell you: they sound awesome!

On 27 March you can be a part of the vintage magic: Postmodern Jukebox will give another astonishing concert, transferring the hottest hits into a whole different, but just as enchanting world. The air of Budapest Sportarena will surely be filled with the sizzling beats of jazz, swing and the timeless energy that defines every single move of the band.

Click HERE for further details and tickets!