House of Asterion at Bethlen Tér Theatre

This play is a special mix of prose, poetry and dance which is performed by a Spanish, a Hungarian and a Croatian actress.

Jorge Luis Borges “re”tells the classic story of the Cretan Minotaur from an alternative perspective. Asterion, also known as Minotaur imagines things that become his life. He imagines that he is being followed or that another Asterion comes to visit him. But this conscious imagination is his solution for withstanding the solitude, the lonely existence. What keeps Asterion alive is his faith that his Redeemer is coming. It is a fiction that holds a mirror to reality.