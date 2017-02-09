If you woke up today, thinking that nothing special is waiting for you on a gloomy Thursday like this one, we have good news: 9 February is the National Bagel Day!

Bagels have been amazing us for a fairly long time: originated in Poland in the early 17th century, it soon conquered the whole world with its unique texture that is soft inside and crispy outside. This, by the way, is owed to the fact that bagels are one of the few pastries that are boiled then baked.

We’ve already got one for breakfast, so don’t miss out on celebrating this wonderful date with a mouth-watering bite like this one!