Popular Italian Band Performs in Budapest

The iconic Italian band, Elio e le storie tese will amaze their Hungarian audience from 7 PM on 2 March at the Italian Institution!

The famously sarcastic ensemble started out as an alternative band and rose to fame in 1999, winning the MTV European Music Awards in the Best Italian Act category. The group was founded by Stefano Belisari – a.k.a Elio – in 1980. Their bootleg records became a huge success, and they started to perform more and more often at the popular bars of Milano – like the famous Zelig. Their first official LP was followed by many TV appearances and the band took second place at the Sanremo Festival in 1996 with their song called La terra dei cachi. After their success at the MTV European Music Awards in 1999, they received another important recognition by the Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana in 2003, when their music video was chosen to be the best one in the country.

During their 35 year-long career, it is the first time when they set out on a European tour and Budapest will be their first city along the way. Their truly humorous performing method makes them absolutely unique – and unbelievably funny, of course! Whatever you might think of Italians, these guys will surely parodize that! The only thing they do take seriously is music: don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience on 2 March at the Italian Institute!