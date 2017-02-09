An Evening with Gershwin and a Graceful Voice: Júlia Karosi’s Concert at Opus Jazz Club

From 9 PM on 18 February, beautiful and talented Júlia Karosi will once again deliver a truly special experience to music lovers.

„I have been thinking about devoting a whole night to one of my favourite composers for a long time. George Gershwin’s songs were really significant for me because they helped me find my way to jazz music. His world bridges through classical and jazz music – it really feels like home to me.” – says the much acclaimed Hungarian singer.

The concert will present the most famous pieces of the genius as well as less known songs – all sang by Júlia Karosi, evoking the real Broadway atmosphere with a modern twist.