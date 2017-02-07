Sweet Talk: The Best Doughnut Places in Town

Why did the donut go to the dentist? To get a filling. And where can you get the most delicious round – or in some cases square – shaped treats in Budapest?

It’s one thing that the doughnuts come in square shapes here, but the real specialty is the heavenly taste! The wide range of sweet creations will surely make your day complete. Order an awesome cup of coffee next to the colorful, creamy and crispy pastries, lean back and enjoy!

Price: from 390 HUF

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 62.

The rather big doughnuts come in many flavors to satisfy the sweet-toothed. Besides the traditional versions, you can find some unique compilations, like the cheesecake one that is more than appealing!

Price: from 390 HUF

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 6.

Their huge selections includes such sensational pieces as the one with M&M’s or peanut butter and jelly, but we could go on and on about the sublime assortmenet that awaits you in the stores of The Donut Library.

Price: from 290 HUF

1137 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 22.

1111 Budapest, Karinthy Frigyes út 18.

1075 Budapest, Károly körút 7.

Drop by this funky joint and meet Mr. Pablo, Mr. Minion, Mr. Oreo and other fun dessert characters! Don’t miss out on the bagels, either – taste the real treats, you won’t regret it!

Price: from 290 HUF

1051 Budapest, Arany János utca 19.