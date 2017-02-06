Brady Takes the Fifth Ring, Gaga Rulez the Field

Scoring 19 points in the last quarter, Tom Brady led his team to their fifth NFL championship: the historical comeback was the fist Super Bowl overtime win.

It was probably not the greatest game of all times, but it surely kept you on the edge of your seat, either you’re a Patriots or a Falcons fan. Things got heated up especially in the last quarter, when the New England team started a massive drive to gain those valuable yards and put points on the table. Though the Atlanta Falcons tried to hold on, Brady – who had some serious comebacks in the 4 Super Bowl games he played – once more became unstoppable in the last 3 minutes of the last quarter, giving another good chance for the Patriots to win the Vince Lombardi trophy in the overtime. Scoring the first touchdown, the Patriots defeated the Falcons: Brady is the first quarterback in history to have five rings along with Belichick, who became the first coach with five Super Bowl crowns.

In the halftime show, Lady Gaga gave an astonishing performance as she took us through some of her most popular songs. With acrobatic moves and spectacular elements, Gaga had the whole stadium in the palm of her hand!