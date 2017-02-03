Balaton Sound Lineup: New Favorites on the List

New names have appeared on the list of this year’s Balaton Sound performers: the lineup is getting even more exclusive, including such top DJs and musicians as Tiësto, Jason Derulo, Sigma and more!

The first announcements already made music – and festival – lovers excited: after Kygo, Hardwell and Robin Schulz, here are some more popular artists who will surely rock the Hungarian Riviera this summer!

TIËSTO

JASON DERULO

MARSHMELLO

AFROJACK

R3HAB

SIGMA live

SASHA

JAMIE JONES

NETSKY live

EXAMPLE & DJ WIRE

CARNAGE

JAN BLOMQVIST live

ALISON WONDERLAND

Nod’s One Head

D.O.D

KIIDA

RAVITEZ

Make sure you don’t miss out on one of the hottest festivals between 5 and 9 July!