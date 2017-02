Two local pubs have appeared on the list of RateBeer’s Best Places For Beer, presenting the greatest spots that serve the amber beverage in 33 countries.

RateBeer.com is one of the most popular sites of beer enthusiasts, offering some special places where you can get the finest brown bottles, all around the globe. One of their listings includes not one, but two pubs from Budapest: Élesztő and Csak a Jó Sör made us very proud!