72 Hours in Budapest: Itinerary for 3 Days in the City

Have you just arrived to Budapest to spend a few days in town? Are you the restless kind, wanting to discover as much of the city as possible? Let us give you some starting points to map out your stay: here’s what you can fit into a 3 day-long vacation in the Hungarian capital!

Buda Castle

One of the most famous gems of the city has been a World Heritage Site since 1987. The breathtaking complex has a truly fascinating atmosphere: visit the historical scene and let the genius loci reveal itself to you!

Gellért Spa

One of the main attractions of the city, part of the world renowned Hotel Gellért, awaits guest with its pools filled with healing waters, the air scented with history. Feel the magic of this magnificent, Art Nouveau style building and let it conquer your senses!

Great Market Hall

The oldest and biggest indoor marketplace of Budapest awaits you with a wide range of local delicacies, all set in a picturesque environment. Enjoy the view as the gentle sunbeams peak through the huge glass walls while strolling through the long line of heavenly goodies!

Ludwig Museum

If you want to have at least one museum on your must see list, you will definitely not regret visiting this one! Situated in Müpa Budapest, Ludwig Museum makes a home to a series of thrilling contemporary artworks. If you like the special atmosphere of Tate Modern, you’ll surely appreciate this museum, too!

Downtown Vibes

You had a bit of history, a bit of culture and some time to relax. What should be the next chapter of the story? Discover the nightlife of Budapest, drop by the many colourful ruin bars, get a bite of the most juicy street food meals, raise your glass in the coolest pubs before heating up the dance floor! Start off from Deák tér, wander around Király and Wesselényi utca or Klauzál tér – you will find your place to be!

Great Synagogue

The Dohány Street Synagogue is the largest one in Europe and the second largest in the world. The absolute masterpiece of Frigyes Feszl and Ludwig Förster with its marvelous interior will take your breath away!

Hungarian State Opera

Located in Andrássy út, one of the most impressive avenues of the city, the Hungarian State Opera House is an architectural wonder to all. If you are a fan of the genre, you shouldn’t miss out on watching one of the currently staged operas, either.

Vajdahunyad Castle

Located in the scenic setting of City Park, Vajdahunyad Castle looks like an enchanted fortress from a charming fairy tale. Just a stone’s throw away, you can find the palatial Heroes’ Square, but Műcsarnok (Hall of Art) is also worth taking a look at!

Parliament

The Neo-gothic style building was designed by architect Imre Steindl, who went blind before his sublime vision could be fully completed. Check out the tour dates and get an inside look at the famous building!

Margaret Island

Right in the heart of the city, this peaceful oasis awards its visitors with the promise of long, romantic walks and a heartwarming panorama. If you’d like to do some exercises, Margaret Island offers a high quality, rubber-coated running track, too!