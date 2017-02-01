“Born The Hard Way”

Commercials are usually rather light-hearted shorts and though we’ve seen several great ideas and creative solutions to raise awareness to a given matter, this year’s Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial took it to a whole new level!

The one minute-long clip follows the journey of Adolphus Busch, co-inventor of the famous beer brand, travelling from Germany to the Land of Dreams. The touching tribute to the immigrant co-founder is especially relevant today, with regard to the controversies surrounding the U.S.’s current immigration executive orders.