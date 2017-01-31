Super Bowl LI: Where to Watch from BP

If you’re a fan of American football, keeping an eye on the National Football League from a distance, carving the date of the Super Bowl each year into your calendar, fear not, we show you some spots where you can watch the live broadcast of the gladiatorial game!

Fat Mo’s

The downtown venue offers a vibrant atmosphere and a wide range of delicious meals, like premium steaks, special hamburgers, Mexican and Hungarian gourmet bites as well as the chance for you to spend some thrilling hours watching the final game of the season!

1053 Budapest Nyáry Pál utca 11.

Bestia

Get a pint of a nice artisan beer and settle down in front of the screen: loud words and excited cheering won’t disturb anyone here! Chose from the long line of mouth-watering delicacies to complete your night with some special tastes!

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 9-11.

Corvin Mozi Bar & Coffee

Drop by Corvin Mozi Bar & Coffee, choose a drink and meal for only 2000 HUF, then lie back and enjoy the game in the company of some fellow sport enthusiasts, all in a friendly, welcoming environment!

1081 Budapest, Corvin köz 1.

Goodbar Goodburger

The kitchen will be open until the early morning hours to make sure you get everything you need during the night of the SB LI. Pop into Goodbar Goodburger, located in the heart of the city, just a stone’s throw away from Kálvin tér, and choose some juicy burgers and fine drinks to make the best of the occasion!

1053 Bp, Kecskeméti u. 6.

BB’z Bar & Grill



Right next to Gozsdu udvar, this stylish, cosy place offers a huge screen, delicious food and a cool service! The admission fee includes a glass of beer and some tasty Buffalo chicken wings, too.

1075 Budapest, Király utca 15.