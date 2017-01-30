Dream Weddings: Where to Tie the Knot in Hungary

The Big Day is a truly significant event of a couple’s life. Of course, you want it to be perfect, or even more than that: unforgettable, miraculous, breath-taking. And where should the precious moments take place? We run through some attractive options of dream weddings: here’s a list of 7 stunning places, representing the most charming side of the country!

On Top of the City: Elizabeth Lookout

The historic tower situated on top of János-hegy can be a perfect scenery for a fairy-tale-like ceremony. Enjoy the marvellous view that can be a beautiful setting to your wedding pictures, too. Say your marriage vows in front of the picturesque panorama as the city lies at your feet.

A Peaceful Getaway: Citadella

If you would like to stay close to the city, but get away from the sometimes stressful buzzing of the capital, the peaceful setting of Gellért Hill can provide a magical scenery to your wedding vows. As the fortress bears historical significance, the much loved sight can add a truly unique atmosphere to the big event.

On the Waves of Love: Balaton

The so called “Hungarian Riviera” awaits you with its gently sparkling water-plane and a panorama that won’t quit! Either you chose the northern or eastern part to host your wedding reception, the surroundings will surely impress all your guests. It’s worth doing some research on the vineyards located in Badacsony as you may find the perfect spot nested in the greenbelts of the picturesque region.

Under the Stars: Zselic

If you are planning to throw your wedding in an open-air venue, the resorts located is a part of the Transdanubian Hills located in the southern part of the country. The special thing about it – apart from its scenic landscape – that makes a home for one of the world’s International Dark Sky Park showcasing an exceptional nocturnal environment. That starry night sky is peerless!

Luxurious Union: Vajdahunyad Castle

Have you always dreamt of being a princess locked in a tower, waiting for your Prince Charming to come and rescue you? Well, you can find the perfect mise-en-scène for that, located right in the heart of Budapest! Vajdahunyad Castle awaits you in the City Park, offering all that you need for a movie like ceremony and the spectacular atmosphere will surely be reflected in your wedding photos as well!